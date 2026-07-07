Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Ned's avatar
Ned
3h

No lab leak. The policy damaged and killed as per your collected evidence Biologyphenom.

A Tweet from Dan Cohen

https://x.com/dancohen3000/status/2074207317671686377

The lab leak/COVID origin story is fake and @ClaytonMorris and @natalimorris know it.

How do they know?

Because I repeatedly demonstrated it when I naively worked with @RedactedNews. You can watch the segments here:

1. https://youtu.be/AJmZOnRDdok?si=Oi3jgMLry4y8rfJ6

2. https://youtu.be/SAQqI_BdkuQ?si=6G7Cjdxy8H_Mbnn4

3. including when I featured @jjcouey's presentation showing how exactly how the pandemic was faked. https://youtube.com/live/EuAdpHMmafQ?si=fgPmB2tm19P4Yi3s&t=2902

Instead of taking the time to learn from @jjcouey or digest what I presented and change their position, they continue to promote lab leak, including this fake CIA whistleblower.

Podcasting is a national security operation, designed to deceive viewers and keep them chasing their tails.

I apologize to the hundreds of thousands of families who lost loved ones to the REAL opioid poisoning of America that was used to manufacture a fake pandemic.

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Mark Gobell's avatar
Mark Gobell
4h

One of the safeguards introduced post-Shipman, then rescinded for the covid production :

AI Overview

Stricter safeguards originally recommended following the Harold Shipman murders were heavily diluted by emergency legislation during the COVID-19 pandemic to ease pressure on doctors.

[...]

The emergency regulations enacted under the Coronavirus Act 2020 allowed any registered medical practitioner to certify a cause of death without ever having seen the patient in person or treating them during their final illness. It also removed the need for a second confirmatory doctor for cremations. These rules were designed to avoid overwhelming doctors and to quickly clear backlogs.

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