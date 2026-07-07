Introduction

Closing submissions on behalf of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK (CBFFJ UK), published 17 April 2026.

Statement highlights

Those harmed the most by the lockdown policies died the most.

Lack of treatment for patients.

Multiple officials broke lockdown rules.

Life saving treatment withdrawn.

Inappropriate application of DNACPR notices widespread.

Relatives unsure if loved one was in coffin.

No independent scrutiny of COVID deaths.

Impossible to determine true number of COVID deaths in hospital.

‘‘The evidence before this Module now demonstrates that this prediction came to pass and that the greater the level of deprivation, the higher the level of Covid mortality.’’

-Paragraph 9

‘The Inquiry has concluded that the unsurprising result was that the impact of the pandemic on the healthcare systems of the four nations was devastating and, crucially, s ome patients did not receive the quality of treatment that they needed. CBFFJ UK members would go further and say that in their view very many patients did not.’’

-Paragraph 20

‘‘The Inquiry has heard further powerful evidence in Module 10 of the sense of betrayal felt by bereaved people as a result of incidents such as Partygate. Rabinder Sherwood told the Inquiry that it was “sickening” that a government leaving do took place on 14 January 2021, two days after her father had died and while her mother was seriously ill in hospital. She and her family kept to the rules while the body that created them did not.’’

-Paragraph 34

‘‘Marie McArdle told the Inquiry that her mother died the night that Boris Johnson was partying on Downing Street.’’

‘‘The politicians who made the rules “made a laughing stock of us”.

-Paragraph 35

‘‘Sam Smith-Higgins of CBFFJ Cymru memorably describing the feeling that loved ones had been “kidnapped” going into a hospital or care home.’’

-Paragraph 43

‘‘Clare considers that this was the worst possible environment for someone who was dying. She has provided further detail about the period before her mother’s death, when, after enduring insufficient pain relief and inadequate monitoring of medication, her mum appeared peaceful, only for life-preserving treatment of some kind to be withdrawn by a doctor she and her family had not seen before.’’

‘‘Despite assurances that Mary would be given replacement treatment immediately, neither he nor a nurse came back . After about 20 minutes Clare’s mum began to be in acute distress and clearly struggling for her life, so Clare rang the emergency bell multiple times to no avail. Finally, and reluctantly, Clare left to seek help…

..and when she came back her mum had died.’’

-Paragraph 44

‘‘In addressing this topic, we again draw the Inquiry’s attention to the impact of clinicians inappropriately seeking our clients’ agreement to DNACPR notices for their loved ones.’’

‘‘There needs to be greater understanding of how this phenomenon came to be widespread across the UK.’’

-Paragraph 45

‘‘Katherine Poole’s experience provides a further illustration of the types of ritual which were denied during the pandemic. She has particularly struggled with being unable to see her dad John’s body after his death or to see a picture or fingerprints…

…This has led her to ask how she can be sure it was him.’’

-Paragraph 54

‘‘BFFJ UK members are particularly concerned about the absence of any effective independent post-death investigations including inquests, which can provide such answers. Their concerns are reinforced rather than allayed by the evidence of the Chief Coroner for England as to the limitations of the coronial system when it comes to deaths by Covid , and by the acceptance that “it is possible that there were cases that ought to have been referred to a coroner but were not because the scrutiny was less stringent during this period”.

-Paragraph 61

‘‘By way of example, unless hospital acquired infection is identified and recorded, even getting accurate numbers of deaths caused by a particular pathogen is impossible.’’

-Paragraph 62

‘‘As the Chair has already identified, the Medical Examiner Scheme was first proposed following the Shipman Inquiry in 2005 and legislated for in the Coroners and Justice Act 2009, but the Death Certification Reforms were not brought into force until September 2004. Had these reforms been implemented by 2020 it would at least have provided some independent scrutiny of individual Covid deaths in the community, particularly in health and social care settings.’’

-Paragraph 64

Recommendation 15 by CBFFJ UK

‘‘There must be provision for stringent enforcement of restrictions in a future pandemic, including on public officials.’

-Paragraph 94

Harold Shipman and the Medical Examiner Scheme

The Shipman Inquiry examined how Dr Harold Shipman killed an estimated 250 patients over 23 years as a general practitioner. Chaired by Dame Janet Smith, the inquiry published six reports between 2002 and 2005 examining failures in medical regulation, death certification, and controlled drug monitoring.

The medical examiner system in the UK was implemented as a result of the Harold Shipman murders to provide greater scrutiny of deaths not requiring a coroner's investigation. This system became operational in September 2024 under the Coroners and Justice Act 2009. 1 2

Thoughts

As COVID critics and ‘freedom’ proponents continue to ignore or even block this Substack and call the UK COVID-19 inquiry a ‘whitewash’ i choose to disseminate the facts outlining egregious non viral policy harms.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End