UK COVID-19 inquiry|Module 10 Impact on Society
Compendium of evidence.
Introduction
Since October 2023 i have been documenting world leading official COVID-19 inquiries within the UK. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!
I previously covered the shocking UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 10 Impact on Society sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.
Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!
Witnesses
Preliminary Hearings
Naomi Parsons- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales.
Kate Beattie- Disabled People’s Organisations.
Jacob Bindman- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Northern Ireland.
Preliminary Hearings 4min Highlights Reel
Opening submissions
Kate Blackwell KC- Counsel to the inquiry. session 1.
Kate Blackwell KC- Counsel to the inquiry. session 2.
Kate Blackwell KC- Counsel to the inquiry.session 3.
Kate Blackwell KC- Counsel to the inquiry. session 4.
Bereaved Groups
Sam Smith Higgins- Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales.
Julie Thomas- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales.
Therasa O’Hanlon- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales.
Margaret Waterton- Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Sharon Boswell- Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Heather Stewart- Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Rabinder Sherwood- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK.
Rivka Gottlieb- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK.
Katherine Poole- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK.
Dr.Glen Grundle- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Northern Ireland.
Marie Mcardle- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Northern Ireland.
Officials
Prof David Osborn- Expert in mental health.
Prof Sir Michael Marmot/Prof Clare Bambra- Experts in health inequalities.
Prof Clare Herrick/Prof Azeem Majeed- Health experts.
Prof Jayati Das-Munshi- Expert in severe mental health conditions.
Dr.Sarah Hughes- CEO Mind.
Prof Sarah Stewart Brown- Centre for Strategy and Evaluation Services.
Prof Shakespeare/Prof Watson- Experts in disability.
Dr.Clare Wenham- Expert on gender inequalities.
Professor Nazroo/Professor Becares- Health experts.
Dr.Pauline Nolan- Disabled People’s Organisation.
Andrew Neilson/Pia Sinha- Prisons.
Charlie Taylor- HM Chief Inspectorate of Prisons.
Panel- Union Representatives.
Sam Royston- UK Commission on Bereavement.
Overview of Evidence
The following stated orally or within a witness statement.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End