Introduction

Since October 2023 i have been documenting world leading official COVID-19 inquiries within the UK. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!

I previously covered the shocking UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 10 Impact on Society sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.

Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!

Witnesses

Preliminary Hearings

Opening submissions

Bereaved Groups

Officials

Overview of Evidence

The following stated orally or within a witness statement.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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