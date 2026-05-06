UK COVID-19 inquiry|Module 7 Test Trace and Isolate
Compendium of evidence.
Introduction
Since October 2023 i have been documenting world leading official COVID-19 inquiries within the UK. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!
I previously covered the shocking UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 7 Test, Trace and Isolate sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.
Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!
Impact Film
The Module 7 impact film can be viewed here.
Every Story Matters
The Module 7 Every Story Matters report can be viewed here.
Witnesses
Bereaved Groups
Prof Fullop- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK.
Hazel Gray- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice NI.
Nicola Boyle- Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Officials
Sir Paul Nurse- The Francis Crick Institute.
Prof Alan McNally- University of Birmingham.
Arlene Foster- Former First Minister Northern Ireland.
Michelle ONeill- Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland.
Professor Sir Michael McBride- CMO for Northern Ireland.
Matt Hancock- Former UK Health Secretary.
Sir Patrick Vallance- Former Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK Government.
Dame June Raine- Chief Executive of the MHRA.
Dame Jenny Harries- Chief Executive, UK Health Security Agency.
Professor Jim McMenamin- Director at Public Health Scotland.
Overview of Evidence
The following stated orally or within a witness statement.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End.
For the song/video I kept getting people complaining I reckon and at one stage was blocked from YOUTUBE---FACEBOOK COMMENTS blocked so came off FACEBOOK. Is now back on YOUTUBE.
My view of the 2020 CO'n'VID
https://rumble.com/v5d4805-mask-by-roy-mcintosh-video-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook..html
More that comes out song is pretty right!