Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
3h

For the song/video I kept getting people complaining I reckon and at one stage was blocked from YOUTUBE---FACEBOOK COMMENTS blocked so came off FACEBOOK. Is now back on YOUTUBE.

My view of the 2020 CO'n'VID

https://rumble.com/v5d4805-mask-by-roy-mcintosh-video-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook..html

More that comes out song is pretty right!

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