Introduction

Since October 2023 i have been documenting world leading official COVID-19 inquiries within the UK. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!

I previously covered the shocking UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 7 Test, Trace and Isolate sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.

Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!

Impact Film

The Module 7 impact film can be viewed here.

Every Story Matters

The Module 7 Every Story Matters report can be viewed here.

Witnesses

Bereaved Groups

Prof Fullop- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK. Hazel Gray- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice NI. Nicola Boyle- Scottish COVID Bereaved.

Officials

Overview of Evidence

The following stated orally or within a witness statement.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End.