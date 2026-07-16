Introduction

Newly released witness statement evidence for Module 4 Vaccines and Therapeutics published 30th June 2026. Juliet Lyon CBE. Chair of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody.

‘‘In my view, the Government struck the wrong balance by operating a default policy of using extreme lockdown measures at the expense of the available alternatives.

Essentially, people were locked up for protracted periods in degrading conditions under the guise of keeping them safe.’’

-Paragraph 103

Statement highlights

‘‘I raised a particular concern that the lockdown measures had human rights implications and could, in effect, create a “prison within a prison”.

-Paragraph 23

‘‘The Panel reminded the relevant Ministers of their human rights obligations under Article 2 (right to life) and Article 3 (right to freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment) of the European Convention on Human Rights and emphasised the particularly “vulnerable position” of people in custody.’’

-Paragraph 25

‘‘The severe lockdown regimes in many prisons, which involved being locked in cells for 23 out of 24 hours, were having a very detrimental impact on prisoner well-being and mental health , due to sparse time outside of cells and very limited opportunities for exercise, showers, laundry, telephone contact and fresh air. The number of requests made by prisoners to speak to Samaritan Listeners’ increased. Prisoner experiences reinforced the message that the further loss of liberty and damage caused by the extremes of lockdown should not be sustained over time.’’

-Paragraph 38 (b)

Vaccine Rollout for People in Custody

‘‘It was clear that the mental health of prisoners was continuing to suffer and universal vaccinations would mitigate the continuing impact of extreme isolation. People were confounded by extreme lockdown, which created a “prison within a prison”, and it was yet unclear how this would affect risk of future deaths.’’

-Paragraph 51 (b)

‘‘The severe restrictions employed have had a highly negative effect on mental health of prisoners and their families and rehabilitation. Research from a prison service user-led organisation reported that around half of all respondents said their mental health had deteriorated.’’

-Paragraph 58(b)

Vaccine Hesitancy and Dis/misinformation among people in detention

‘‘There was considerably more vaccine hesitancy among prisoners than in the general population.’’

‘‘London prisons had the highest hesitancy rate at 39% compared with 9% in the community, more than four times higher.’’

-Paragraph 73

Some of the misinformation surrounding vaccines in prisons was rampant and appeared to increase with time. Some of the conspiracy theories circulating included it makes “Your arm drop off’ or ‘It tracks you.’

-Paragraph 74

‘‘There is some evidence that suggests that vaccine hesitancy increased with time.’’

-Paragraph 77 (a)

‘‘The Government reported that between 16 March 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak and 26 January 2023, 306 prisoners and supervised individuals had died having tested positive within 60 days of death (or where there was a clinical assessment Covid-19 was a contributory factor in their death).’’

-Paragraph 80

‘‘Despite the reduced number and the stringent control measures implemented throughout the pandemic, prisoners remained at higher risk of infection, and of death , than the wider population.’’

‘‘Data up to July 2020 showed prisoners over 60 years old were at particular risk.’’

-Paragraph 81

‘‘‘The Government reported that, between March 2020 to July 2022, 55 HMPPS staff died having tested positive for Covid-19 within 60 days of the death (or where there was a clinical assessment that Covid-19 was a contributory factor in their deaths).’’

-Paragraph 82

‘‘The impact of the pandemic, including the extreme lockdown regimes employed throughout, on both prisoners and staff was profound.’’

-Paragraph 87

‘‘In general, the longer isolation lasts the more severe the impact in terms of distress and greater long-term mental health complications.’’

-Paragraph 88

‘‘Physical health and well-being of prisoners was also adversely affected by the lockdown and shortcomings in the basic support and services provided to prisoners.’’

‘‘The sedentary nature of prisoners’ lives during the pandemic caused their physical health to deteriorate. Significant weight gain was a common complaint. Prisoners missed the opportunity to keep fit and some reported neck and back pain due to long periods of inactivity locked in small cells and the poor quality of furniture and mattresses.’’

-Paragraph 89

‘‘We were especially concerned that the symptoms of Long Covid might be confused with the symptoms of depression experienced from extensive lockdowns, risking that symptoms would be missed and untreated.’’

-Paragraph 93

‘‘At the outset of the pandemic, it was clear that the severe lockdown measures put in place would need to be weighed against the human rights, mental health and physical impact on people in prisons. The Prison Reform Trust suggested that blanket isolation measures should be avoided or be utilized only to the extent necessary.’’

-Paragraph 103

‘‘Prisoners face the lasting impact to their physical and mental health due to increased lockdowns and the severity of the restrictions put into place.’’

-Paragraph 104

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End