Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

1 Comment

User's avatar
Ned's avatar
Ned
2h

Tobias Ellwood comes to mind.

What to say? Who's going to read this who is of any significance? Andy Burnham?!

What further comment can I have? We were lied to and to many fell for it.

This came under my nose

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XnPm1iFuxY

Mark Kulacz, who you Biologyphenom is fully aware of, asks for RIP for Lindsey Graham.

How about RIH Miss. Lindsay?

Revelations about covid1984? 77th Brigade and all the others? At this stage they face zero repercussions.

I can but repeat myself, keep chronicling this material and perhaps one day it will serve significant purpose.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture