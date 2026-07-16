Introduction

Newly released witness statement evidence published 30th June 2026. Silkie Carlo. Director of Big Brother Watch. A UK civil liberties campaign group.

The evidence requested is specific to Module 4, particularly concerning the activities of the UK Government’s Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU).

Brigade 77 whistleblower

Statement highlights

‘‘Our interest in government “counter disinformation” work began after a Government press release dated 30th March 2020 and titled “Government cracks down on spread of false coronavirus information online’,revealed that a “Rapid Response Unit” (RRU) had been set up to operate from within the Cabinet Office and No.10 to tackle “harmful narratives online.”

-Paragraph 1.1

‘‘We submitted a FOI request to the Cabinet Office asking how many pieces of social media content the RRU had flagged/recommended for removal in 2020, and if the RRU had shared any such content with law enforcement, but this request was refused under section 12.’’

-Paragraph 1.5

‘‘Secrecy has been a constant obstacle to scrutinising the Government’s counter- disinformation work. Big Brother Watch submitted at least 20 FOI requests to DCMS and DSIT about the CDU, 19 of which were rejected in full and one received a response containing heavily redacted minutes.’’

-Paragraph 1.7

‘‘Our investigation found that the CDU’s monitoring was widespread, frequently engaged accurate and lawful speech of democratic importance, and was in no way restricted to ‘disinformation’ as suggested by the Unit’s title.’’

-Paragraph 2.3

‘‘The routine monitoring of mainstream media outlets’ coverage and individuals’ opinions on the government’s pandemic response is a wholly distinct project from battling disinformation from hostile entities.’’

-Paragraph 2.8

‘‘The CDU’s contractors also cast a wide monitoring net over domestic speech, seeming to focus on speech that criticised government policies rather than mis/disinformation.’’

-Paragraph 2.9

‘‘Significant financial resources were allocated to the RRU, which was given a £600,00 budget across it’s work 2020/21, £451,000 solely for staffing in 2020/21 and £352,000 fopr staffin 2022/23’’

-Paragraph 3.2

‘‘The RRU spent £75,600 in November 2021 on a one-year license for Brandwatch, a social listening tool owned by public relations technology company Cision. The tool allows users to “tap into conversations” on social networks and review sites.’’

-Paragraph 3.3

‘‘Social media monitoring made up a significant part of the RRU’s work, as shown by the contracts already outlined. Whilst the CDU was being set up in DCMS, the RRU was also involved in flagging content for enforcement to social media platforms.’’

-Paragraph 3.8

‘‘Like the CDU, our investigation found that the RRU targeted scrutiny of lockdown modelling. The RRU flagged an article by Ross Clark published in print by the Daily Mail and online on MailOnline on 20th November 2020, which questioned some of the modelling used by the government when formulating coronavirus policy.’’

-Paragraph 3.9

‘‘The 77th Brigade is part of the British Army and conducts information operations within the military, with its work spanning from audience analysis to disseminating counter-propaganda. The Brigade has conducted operations against both the Taliban and al-Qaeda.’’

-Paragraph 4.1

‘‘It is my belief, based on research spanning over two years, that the Government effectively established a system of de facto secret extrajudicial censorship carried out by foreign corporate partners, affecting lawful domestic speech with no oversight, in a similar manner to the way the Government deals with illegal terror content.’’

-Paragraph 5.5

‘‘According to Twitter/x, 58% of the speech flagged to the platform that the CDU claimed was disinformation that breached the platform’s terms of service did not in fact breach the platform’s terms of service, and aid not contradict authoritative public health guidance. The government has refused to provide us with information about what content was flagged and why.’’

-Paragraph 5.12

‘‘There is no accountability mechanism to determine what content the government deems “harmful” or “inappropriate”, and the government has refused transparency as to how it defines these terms.’’

-Paragraph 5.15

‘‘The government should not be flagging lawful speech to social media companies for enforcement - to do so risks failing the UK’s obligations ta protect and promote individuals’ right to freedom of expression under Article 10 ECHR.’’

Gavin Millar KC, who is a recognised expert in media law and free expression:

“In many of these cases the interference is likely to have been unlawful. Suppressing lawful political opinion, opposition or dissent is not a legitimate aim. Yet the cases discussed in the report suggests that this type of content has often been targeted by the units. Ostensibly the aim appears to be countering misinformation, i.e. harmful false narratives. But the evidence suggests dissenting narratives, rather than false or harmful ones are being targeted. Big Brother Watch and the subjects of the SARs have managed to identify examples of this But these are likely only the tip of the iceberg.’’

-Paragraph 7.7

‘‘As such, the ‘counter-disinformation’ activities of the CDU, RRU and 77 should be subject to an independent inquiry. Meanwhile, and until it operates with full transparency and parliamentary authorisation/oversight, the counter-disinformation activity of NSOIT should be immediately suspended.’’

-Paragraph 7.8

‘‘More recently, in advocating against excessive online censorship, the former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption wrote;

“Some of what people say will be wrong. Some of it may even be harmful. But we cannot discover truth without accommodating error. It is the price that we pay for allowing knowledge and understanding to develop and human civilization to progress.’’

-Paragraph 7.13

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End.