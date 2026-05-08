UK COVID-19 inquiry|Module 4 Vaccines and Therapeutics
Compendium of Evidence.
Introduction
Since October 2023 i have been documenting world leading official COVID-19 inquiries within the UK. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!
I previously covered the shocking UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 4 Vaccines and Therapeutics sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.
Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!
Impact Film
The Module 4 Impact Film can be viewed here
Every Story Matters
The Module 4 Every Story Matters report can be viewed here.
Witnesses
Opening Submissions
Peter Wilock KC- Northern Ireland COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.
Anna Morris KC- Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK, UK CV Family and the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group.
Bereaved Groups
Ruth O'Rafferty- Scottish Vaccine Injury Group.
Kate Scott- Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK.
Sam Smith Higgins- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales.
Charlet Crichton- UKCV Family.
Additional testimony
Katy Coleman- Scottish Vaccine Injury Group. The Full story.
Officials
Sarah Moore- Leigh Day Solicitors.
Closing Statements
Anna Morris KC- Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK, UK CV Family and the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group.
Overview of Evidence
The following stated orally or within a witness statement.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End