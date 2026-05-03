UK COVID-19 inquiry|Module 6 Care Sector
Compendium of evidence.
Introduction
Since October 2023 i have been documenting world leading official COVID-19 inquiries within the UK. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!
I previously covered the shocking UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 6 Care Sector sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.
Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!
Witnesses
Opening statements
Bereaved Groups
Jane Wier-Wierzbowska- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.
Judith Killbee- Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Agnes McCusker- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Northern Ireland.
Helen Louise Hough- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales.
Susan Lyons- John’s Campaign, Care Rights UK and the Patients Association.
Helen Wildbore- Care Rights UK, John’s Campaign and the Patients Association.
Catherine Griffiths- Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales.
Linda Dinsdale- Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK.
Gregory McQuitty- Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Northern Ireland.
Rhona Arthur- Scottish COVID Bereaved.
Officials
Dr.Ruth Allen- CEO. British Association of Social Workers.
Prof. Vic Rayner OBE- CEO. National Care Forum.
Rev Charlotte Hudd- Royal College of Nursing.
Mary Cridge- Director. Care Quality Commission.
Breigh Donaghy- CEO. Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority NI.
Gillian Baranski- Chief Inspector. Car Inspectorate. Wales.
Julie Parkinson- National Association of Care and Support Workers.
Kevin Mitchell- Executive Director of the Care Inspectorate Scotland.
Christina McAnea- General Secretary. UNISON.
Professor Ian Hall OBE- Social Care Working Group.
Heather Reid- Public Health Agency Northern Ireland.
Dr.Jane Townson- CEO. Homecare Association.
Helena Herklots CBE- Former Older People’s Commissionaer for Wales.
Melanie Minty- Care Forum Wales.
Caroline Abrahams- Director. AGE UK.
Emily Holzhausen CBE- Carers UK.
Nicola Dickie- Convention on Scottish Local Authorities.
Nadra Ahmed CBE- National Care Association.
Jeane Freeman OBE- Former Scottish Health Secretary.
Caroline Lamb- Health and Social Care Directorate, Scotland.
Prof. Sube Banerjee MBE- Expert in Dementia.
Cathie Williams- Association of Directors of Adult Social Services.
Paul Featherstone- National Association of Care and Support Workers.
Prof Chris Hatton- Expert in Learning Disabilities.
Clare Sutton- Royal College of Nursing.
Prof Stephen Barclay- Expert in End of Life and Palliative Care.
Closing statements
Anna Morris KC COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK and Brian Stanton COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales with concluding remarks from Chair Hallett.
Overview of Evidence
Click on this link to see 1-4 min highlight reels covering;
Adverse impacts of lockdown.
Isolation harms.
DNACPR notices.
Withdrawal of healthcare.
Medications.
Medical discrimination.
Coercion/harms from COVID vaccination.
Human rights abuses.
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End