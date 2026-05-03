Introduction

Since October 2023 i have been documenting world leading official COVID-19 inquiries within the UK. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!

I previously covered the shocking UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 6 Care Sector sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.

Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!

Witnesses

Opening statements

Bereaved Groups

Officials

Closing statements

Overview of Evidence

Click on this link to see 1-4 min highlight reels covering;

Adverse impacts of lockdown.

Isolation harms.

DNACPR notices.

Withdrawal of healthcare.

Medications.

Medical discrimination.

Coercion/harms from COVID vaccination.

Human rights abuses.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

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