Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
James Wilmot's avatar
James Wilmot
1h

PURE EVIL NEVER SLEEPS. WAKE UP, FFS, BEFORE THEY MURDER US ALL!

Reply
Share
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
4h

Just sticking to UK and we have all heard of the messages that have been deleted etc plus the partying whilst all were cooped up. So can any word be trusted that was said at the inquiries. You have to take what was said there and then look at what people have reported out with the inquiries and add it up and the answer you get does not look good. Allegedly cancer in the young has multiplied since the POISON JABS were introduced. Any mention of that at the inquiries!?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture