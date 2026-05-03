UK COVID-19 inquiry|Module 8 Children and Young People
Compendium of evidence.
Introduction
Since October 2023 i have been documenting world leading official COVID-19 inquiries within the UK. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!
I previously covered the shocking UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 8 Children and Young People sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.
Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!
Witnesses
Molly Kinglsey- UsForThem
Amanda Stocks- Stirling Support Inclusion Services.
Lyndon Lewis- Head Teacher. Ysgol Hendrefelin School Wales.
Paul Marks- Principal. Ballynahinch High School.
Prof Gillean McCluskey- Expert in Education.
Duncan Burton- Chief Nurse. NHS England.
Prof Steve Turner- President. Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.
Claire Dorer OBE- CEO. National Association of Special Schools.
John Ramsay Swinney- First Minister of Scotland.
Indra Morris- Director General. Department for Education.
Prof Samantha Baron- CEO. British Association of Social Workers.
Vicky Ford- Department for Education.
Derek Baker- NI Department of Education.
Carolyne Willow- Founder. Article 39.
Lucy Fraser KC- Ministry of Justice.
Nuala Toman- Disable People’s Organisations.
Charlie Taylor- Chief Inspectorate HM Prisons.
Dr.Carol Homden CBE- CEO. Coram Group.
Prof Tamsin Newlove Delgado- Expert Children’s Mental health.
Lara Wong- Clinically Vulnerable Families.
Sammie McFarland- CEO Long COVID kids.
Prof Chris Whitty- Chief Medical Officer for England (session 1)
Prof Chris Whitty- Chief Medical Officer for England (session 2)
Boris Johnson- Former UK Prime Minister.
Prof Russell Viner- Chief Scientific Adviser. Department for Education.
Children and Young People's Commissioner's
Closing statements
Steve Broach KC- Children’s Rights Organisations.
Danny Friedman KC- Disabled People’s Organisations.
Mark Twomey, Sam King KC, Adam Wagner KC- Article 39, The Coran Group, Clinically vulnerable Families.
Monye Anyadike Danes KC- Commissioner for Children and Young People NI.
David Gardner- Children’s Commissioner for Wales.
Fiona Drysdale KC - The Scottish Government.
Overview of Evidence
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome.
End
PURE EVIL NEVER SLEEPS. WAKE UP, FFS, BEFORE THEY MURDER US ALL!
Just sticking to UK and we have all heard of the messages that have been deleted etc plus the partying whilst all were cooped up. So can any word be trusted that was said at the inquiries. You have to take what was said there and then look at what people have reported out with the inquiries and add it up and the answer you get does not look good. Allegedly cancer in the young has multiplied since the POISON JABS were introduced. Any mention of that at the inquiries!?