UK COVID-19 inquiry|Module 9 Economic Response
Compendium of evidence.
Introduction
Since October 2023 i have been documenting world leading official COVID-19 inquiries within the UK. Despite my relentless outreach over the last 3 years there are very few mainstream or ‘alternative’ media reports of this often remarkable evidence!
I previously covered the shocking UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 9 Economic Response sessions individually but felt it necessary to place them all at one location for easier access.
Simply click on the links below to learn about what really happened to during one of the darkest periods in all of human history!
Impact Film
The Module 9 Impact Film can be viewed here.
Every Story Matters
The Module 9 Every Story Matters report can be viewed here.
Witnesses
Opening submissions
Richard Wright KC-Counsel to the inquiry.
Kate Beattie- Disabled People’s Organisations.
Julia Smyth KC- Child Poverty Action Group.
Officials
Kamran Mallik- CEO Disability Rights UK.
Robert Harrison OBE- Former Director General COVID-19 Taskforce.
Dame Clare Moriarty- CEO. Citizen’s Advice.
Kate Forbes- Former Cabinet Secretary Finance and the Economy Scotland.
Kate Nicholls- CEO. UK Hospitality.
Mervyn King- Former Governor Bank of England.
Andrew Bailey- Governor. Bank of England.
Robert Joyce- Expert in Economic Policy.
Naomi Clayton- Institute for Employment Studies.
Closing Statements
Danny Friedman KC- Disabled People’s Organisations.
Overview of Evidence
The following stated orally or within a witness statement.
Thanks for your attention
All feedback welcome.
End
Big failure with the inquiries is the officials all look hand picked friends of the politicians etc. There should have been members of the public from all walks of life etc!?
Many doctors know they get fck by their own outdated and insane education. If you get kicked out by the psychopaths, it's good.
In psychopathy, people with boldness, confident, composed under pressure, influential, gravitate toward health science.
Those with meanness, characterized by low empathy and hostility, showed a stronger interest in technology and hands-on mechanical work. Disinhibition, the impulsive facet, was linked to creative expression, such as arts and design, alongside practical, hands-on roles.
The Machiavellianism’s cynical view of human nature, along with a tendency to manipulate or exploit others. Showed interest in leadership roles, and those who related to the tactics were more drawn to roles in creative expression and nature, such as acting, working outdoors or with animals. Overall, they showed a clear tendency to steer away from people-focused careers.
Narcissism, driven by a need for praise and a strong focus on rivalry, was linked to interests in influence. politics and creative expression.
Influence (interest in leading and influencing others in business, politics, and legal domains) emerged as the most central variable, and the bridge node linking Dark Triad and vocational interest constructs.
This implies that dark personality facets are most likely to co-occur with interest in leadership positions, especially in medicine, law, business and politics.
One pattern stood out clearly: Most of the seven dark triad facets were tied to influence, suggesting a strong pull toward leadership roles where persuasion and power come into play. These patterns held true across the board for both women and men.
Dark vocational preferences: A network analysis of Dark Triad facets and vocational interests - Quellen: Du, Y. L., Templer, K. J., & Rounds, J. (2026) Researchers surveyed over 600 young adults aged 17 to 32 and measured their Dark Triad personality traits—psychopathy, narcissism, and Machiavellianism—against their career interests. The results revealed different career patterns based on personality profiles.