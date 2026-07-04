Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

5 Comments

User's avatar
Le Petit Mondinet's avatar
Le Petit Mondinet
11h

Not forgetting the part where witness testimony is to be sealed for a century...

Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
5h

Have emailed it far and wide!

CO'n'VID MAIMING AND MURDERING FROM 2020 TIL TODAY!---‘This is Nuremberg Tribunal material’

https://youtu.be/NJJqw_R4SAI?si=5L4jVD7ZTgujUP0R

If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder

04/10/2021

By Roy R M McIntosh

After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews going by report from AGED SCOTLAND!!---AI OVERVIEW!--Age Scotland criticized Professor June Andrews in March 2020 for comments she made to a parliamentary committee, stating that a pandemic "would be quite useful" to clear hospitals of delayed discharge patients. Age Scotland's Chief Executive called the remarks "barbaric" and "abhorrent," emphasizing the callousness of the suggestion that the deaths of older, vulnerable people would be convenient.

Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…

So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!

Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.

I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!

In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?

https://youtu.be/9tJyO90iGko?si=OAmRE2oIu4hVsOho

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture