Warning: Contains distressing details.

Introduction

Some of the most shocking moments from the UK’s biggest ever public inquiry not making the headlines. The following includes footage from Modules 3,4,6,7,8,9,10.

Not on the News

The real censored voices and truths of the last 6 years.

NB: This is approx 100 hours of testimony condensed to 64mins.

Thoughts

I highly recommend reading the section in the following article ‘2026 update-the 4 year UK COVID inquiry ‘whitewash’ psy-op?

Part-2 coming soon…

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