UK COVID-19 Inquiry|The Most Shocking Moments 2024-2026 Part-2
Feature length highlights. Not on the news.
Warning: Contains distressing details.
Introduction
Some of the most shocking moments from the UK’s biggest ever public inquiry not making the headlines. The following includes footage from Modules 3,4,6,7,8,9,10.
Not on the News
The real censored voices and truths of the last 6 years.
NB: This is approx 100 hours of testimony condensed to 43mins.
Thoughts
If you haven’t already done so, i highly recommend reading the section in the following article ‘2026 update-the 4 year UK COVID inquiry ‘whitewash’ psy-op?
Sadly, none of the following covid critic accounts supported Part-1 but i will keep asking given my limited reach as collectively they have 2.5 MILLION subscribers on Substack alone!
Please help share this information if you think it is important.
HART’s Substack UK Medical Freedom Alliance World Council for Health PANDA Nick Hudson Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD Martin Neil Norman Fenton Carl Heneghan Tom Jefferson Joel Smalley Clare Craig Doc Malik Vernon Coleman Maajid Nawaz Dan Wootton Bev Turner Nigel Farage David Kurten James Delingpole Thinking Coalition Miri AF JeffreyTucker Brownstone Institute A Midwestern Doctor Dr. Joseph Mercola Jeff Childers Mary Talley Bowden MD Steve Kirsch The Vigilant Fox Children's Health Defense Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH Dr. Robert W. Malone Dr Naomi Wolf Pierre Kory, MD, MPA Meryl Nass Karen Kingston Sasha Latypova Denis’s Substack CORRELATION Joseph Hickey Lioness of Judah Ministry Dr Mike Yeadon Sayer Ji NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter
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End
Thanks again for all your hard work , What kind of society have we become , I will never forget how our most Vunrable were treated .
FREE RAINER FUELMICH wrongfully imprisoned in Germany to stop him from further advancing this knowledge and sharing it with the whole world.
He said it would take ten years to sort it out. Assist the resist .
May love be with us all.