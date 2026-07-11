Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

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Katy Coleman's avatar
Katy Coleman
5h

Thanks again for all your hard work , What kind of society have we become , I will never forget how our most Vunrable were treated .

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2 replies by biologyphenom and others
Sarah Hornibrooke's avatar
Sarah Hornibrooke
3h

FREE RAINER FUELMICH wrongfully imprisoned in Germany to stop him from further advancing this knowledge and sharing it with the whole world.

He said it would take ten years to sort it out. Assist the resist .

May love be with us all.

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