Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

15 Comments

User's avatar
Gallivants's avatar
Gallivants
4h

Seen the New #midazolam Figures? Source @oakycoaky ON X.

And so the cull continues.

The most up to date available Midazolam data.

So far, 2026 sees each month go over 200,000 prescribed units.

The first time that has happened.

People will tell you it isn't deliberate, it's compassionate care.

They're talking utter horseshit.

Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
Gallivants's avatar
Gallivants
4h

I can't Insert imagery, Here, the source:https://x.com/i/status/2088789325911585175

Reply
Share
7 replies by biologyphenom and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture