Introduction

Since reporting on the UK COVID-19 inquiry from Module 3 it has been a nigh impossible task to get ANY of the evidence supported and spoken about by prominent COVID critic influencers best placed to make the biggest difference in raising awareness. My many dozens of emails went unanswered, my pleas in comments here and hundreds of posts at geofio8 on X ignored.

Highlights

Thoughts

Why is it the 'costly whitewash' narrative is all people ‘speaking out’ have spoke out about 1 2…? the ACTUAL EVIDENCE (as per tiny sample above) as been completely ignored for 3 YEARS and placed out of sight out of mind vs the UK public. It could have been you or me speaking to the inquiry. They would NOT have reported on it.

As the inquiry releases it’s final reports for the remaining modules 6-10 watch out for more of the same critic ‘outrage’ which quickly achieve millions of views on social media.

It has to be documented as part of the ‘COVID era’ many ‘voices for the people’ chose to ignore the voices of real people speaking truth to power. They were given mountains of official evidence to help write and ending that fits but instead it’s now looking like they prefer a Hollywood horror.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End