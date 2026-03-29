What happpens when you report the facts
Punished for reporting the truth?
Introduction
Just a quick update to show what happens when you promote gold standard level evidence.
Since reporting on the health and social care hearings narrative record and the subsequent released of 80 new witness statements from the world’s first official covid inquiry to reveal the truth to the lockdown THIS has been the result with regards my substack subscriber base. Quite unprecedented during my 2 and a bit years here!
Thoughts
Looks like i am being punished for reporting the real truth rather than rewarded and this tactic would be more than enough to keep others ‘‘speaking out’’ in line especially when monetary incentives are involved. Oh, i also received my first death threat on March 24th 2026 too! ‘You need to die, asshole.’
Nothing to see here….move along to your next feel good truther inc Patreon subscription!
Thanks for your attention.
All feedback welcome
End
Not a death threat to you. It's a death threat to truth, which is worse really. No good deed goes unpunished. Shoot the messenger. The brqinwashing is that real. In a Yuri Beznemov interview Ideological Indoctrination he foretells that a brainwashed individual can be shown a white puece of paper and that poor soul will still swear it is black for real, because of the indoctrination. Theyve had centuries to work this plan and now their fruit is revealed. In order to undo that quickly, as need be done, it would require news media stations taken over, repetitive commercials all day, and hollywood actors speaking out, imo.
I’m so grateful for your coverage of every witness statement. I don’t always have time to read them but it’s incredibly important to have a link and some highlights that are easily accessible. You’re doing a massive public service.
I wonder if it wouldn’t be better to gather these and send them all in a once or twice a week email? It could be that people are receiving too many emails and they just unsubscribe without thinking. I think I understand why you’re covering each statement in an individual email—they all deserve their own coverage and people often don’t read longer posts. But people often unsubscribe if there are too many notifications, especially if there are several per day. Anyway, however you decide to cover this-thank you for doing so.
And…the death threats mean you’re over the target.