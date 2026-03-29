Introduction

Just a quick update to show what happens when you promote gold standard level evidence.

Since reporting on the health and social care hearings narrative record and the subsequent released of 80 new witness statements from the world’s first official covid inquiry to reveal the truth to the lockdown THIS has been the result with regards my substack subscriber base. Quite unprecedented during my 2 and a bit years here!

Thoughts

Looks like i am being punished for reporting the real truth rather than rewarded and this tactic would be more than enough to keep others ‘‘speaking out’’ in line especially when monetary incentives are involved. Oh, i also received my first death threat on March 24th 2026 too! ‘You need to die, asshole.’

Nothing to see here….move along to your next feel good truther inc Patreon subscription!

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome

End