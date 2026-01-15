Introduction

On the 6th January Katy Coleman reached out to me on email after i posted extended highlights from the UK COVID-19 inquiry featuring vaccine injury groups.

‘‘Thanks for sharing and all you do. I’m in this my name is Kate in every story matters.’’

Katy was featured in the ‘Every Story Matters’ Module 4 vaccines and therapeutics harrowing impact film. She informed me her oral evidence submitted to the inquiry was edited. From 3 mins 14 seconds down to just 22 second meaning about 90% was omitted from of the final cut.

UK COVID-19 inquiry final cut

Worried about COVID vaccine side effects beforehand.

Felt pressured to accept the vaccination to see her mother.

Severe side effects after vaccination.

No support available.

Full version- not shown at inquiry

Mother isolated in care home with dementia due to lockdown. Later died.

News media and mass masking generated ‘crippling fear.’

Worried about COVID vaccine side effects beforehand.

Felt pressured to accept the vaccination to see her mother.

Severe adverse reactions within hours of the injection lasting days.

Daughter was ICU nurse and said she should be hospitilised.

Son’s father in law also reactly badly to vaccination and hospitilised.

Older family members dying suddenly after vaccination.

‘Horriffic’ funeral arrangements.

Lockdown ‘like a war’. People lived in fear.

No support available for vaccine injury.

Met other vaccine injured people in hospital leaving in wheelchairs.

Now fearful of the NHS.

Now has no trust in the authorities.

One of the worst things was separation.

‘‘I didn’t realise it at the time but i was basically CRIPPLED WITH FEAR in my own house.’’

‘‘After i got the jag and AS SOON AS I WENT BACK HOME i took terrible migraines..i was taking CONVULSIONS..i couldn’t even pick up a phone.’’

‘‘My son’s father in law also took a bad reaction and was in a ward getting his blood changed’.’’

‘‘Everyone in my older family they all had SUDDEN deaths.’’

‘‘During this time my mum had died and nobody got to see her apart from one of my sisters.’’

‘‘The funeral was HORRIFIC.’’

‘‘When i look back at the effects of LOCKDOWN it felt like we’ve been through some kind of war.’’

‘‘I don’t trust anything they say anymore.’’

My sincere gratitude to Katy for sharing her harrowing full evidence with me and agreeing that vital details excluded by the inquiry should be shared more widely.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End

