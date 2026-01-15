Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

14 Comments

User's avatar
Jane's avatar
Jane
5h

Harrowing indeed and all absolutely true. Thank you both for sharing this testimony - lest we forget.

Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
Claire's avatar
Claire
4h

Thank you for sharing this. Is there anyway we could access the video or download it, to share more widely, with Katy’s permission?

Reply
Share
5 replies by biologyphenom and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture