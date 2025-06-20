Biologyphenom

currer
1hEdited

Hi BP,

I have spoken to my MP to express my opposition to this. I used some of your information to try to persuade her particularly the information about abuse of Do not Resuscitate orders.

For example the latest letter used this information.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newscottish-covid-19-inquiry17-jun-273

As far as I know she still voted the Bill through but it has a much reduced majority and the Lords can still throw it out.

This is the e-mail I got from Right to Life. info@righttolife.org.uk

Dear XXXX,

I just wanted to update you to let you know that, unfortunately, MPs have just voted by 314 votes to 291 in support of Kim Leadbeater’s assisted suicide Bill.

This is a reduced majority of 23, down from the 55-vote majority the Bill had at Second Reading.

The Bill passing Third Reading means that it now proceeds on to the House of Lords.

Although the Bill passed the Commons today, momentum remains with its opponents, with support consistently falling every time MPs have considered it. The Bill leaves the Commons lacking a majority, with fewer than half of all MPs voting for it at its final stage.

The Bill still faces an uphill battle to reach Royal Assent. We will be fighting it at every stage in the House of Lords.

A large number of MPs from across the political spectrum came together to give powerful speeches against the Bill during the debate today. They made it clear that this dangerous and extreme change to our laws would put the vulnerable at risk and see the ending of many lives through assisted suicide.

I want to thank you for your untiring support during this campaign. Thank you for sending countless emails to your MPs over what has been a very long campaign......

The fight now goes to the Lords. I will be in contact soon to update you as soon as we know when Second Reading in the House of Lords is scheduled

2 replies by biologyphenom and others
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
2h

If you broke open POLITICIANS/NHS etc SATANIC EVIL would pour out!

