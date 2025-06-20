Introduction

Five years post ‘pandemic’ MP’s now debate the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill which appears to be a formality to pass and will giving the state power to kill even more of their vulnerable constituents. I thought it was worth highlighting these three speeches.

Tom Tugendhat, Conservative MP for Tonbridge:

‘‘We already have the power to end our own lives, it’s called suicide, it’s not a crime and hasn’t been a crime for decades. This is a different power.’’

‘‘This is about the power of the state through it’s agents to exercise power over life and death.’’

‘‘The truth is this isn’t assisted dying…this is assisted killing or assisted suicide.’’

‘‘Those are the words that are going to give powers to ministers, to the Secretary of State to exercise his/her discretion with the most cursory oversight from this place.’’

Dame Chinyelu Susan Onwurah, MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West:

‘‘This is not your average bill it fundamentally changes the relationship between state and citizen…it allows the state to take the life of a citizen.’’

‘‘This bill could change the founding principles of the NHS. clinicians are trained to save lives now they will also be able to kill people.’’

‘‘Our police, our armed services…now they will also protect those who take people’s lives.’’

‘‘It will enable private companies to kill private citizens.’’

‘‘I fear for the impact on the most vulnerable and disadvantaged.’’

Dr Ben Spencer, Conservative MP, Runnymede and Weybridge

‘‘There will be also be people who will be harmed. Those with mental illness, those in care homes, those who feel a burden.’’

‘‘The bills safeguards are inadequate.’’

‘‘The Royal College of Psychiatrists, The Royal College of Physicians, The Royal College of Pathologists, countless doctors, professionals, charities have all been ignored.’’

2025 lessons are being learned

Legalising the illegal and all that was done in the name of ‘COVID’ yet no one ‘speaking out’ now particularly in the popular UK ‘alt media’ and ‘freedom’ space wants to tackle head on what really went on in the Spring of 2020 and because of that this is why we are where we are.

History repeats, inclusive of experimental injections where safety was offered but only if you got on board the train when it arrived in the station. Yes really?!!

The debate is ongoing live on Parliament TV and can be viewed here.

Also see this disturbing post on X by MP James Firth.

‘‘The Bill permits for-profit private contractors to run this service without transparency.’’

Latest: MPs have just voted by 314 votes to 291 in support of Kim Leadbeater’s assisted suicide Bill.

