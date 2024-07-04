Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|Closing statements 2024-EXCLUSIVE compilation
Extended highlights from 27th-28th June 2024 sessions with disturbing conclusions about 'the pandemic.'
An exclusive highlights reel you won’t see anywhere else. The so called ‘independent’ and ‘alternative’ media are continuing to ignore this! Self promoted ‘freedom’ medics and their associated communities also nowhere.
There have been no mainstream media reports of these harrowing testimonies.
‘‘The idols of the nations are silver and gold,made by the hands of men. They have mouths, but cannot speak they have eyes, but cannot see they have ears, but cannot hear’’- Psalm 135 (15-17)
Last 2 slides were as follows.
Credit to @TheRustler83 on X for the graph below.
A sobering assessment byon what transpired during the lockdown.
Some points to note here from none other than the WHO.
Links:
https://www.who.int/teams/social-determinants-of-health/demographic-change-and-healthy-ageing/social-isolation-and-loneliness
still not a scrap of MSM coverage - astonishing.
My thoughts are the people who are labelled as elderly or with mental health difficulties or even people who are chronically sick are invisible and it appears disposable. For most people if media do not pay attention and tell them to react then conveniently it has not happened. The media tell their stories/propaganda to their captured audience - the population and that is their only reality, they will not go beyond the tv box or the newspapers. As for the so called medical freedom movement and independent media for many money and their vested interests talks loudly and will determine what they report or pay attention to. I have become very cynical about it all.