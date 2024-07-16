Data received by me today from The Cremation Society pours scorn on the official data being released by National Records of Scotland. As you can see in 2023 cremations (all council and private) are at a higher level now than at any-time during the ‘COVID pandemic’ years and are in fact highest on record!

(Scottish cremation data goes back to 1980 not shown here).

Anomaly

In 2022 for example, there were 45,102 cremations and 3,285 excess deaths.

In 2023 ther were 46,362 cremations but NRS are now claiming only 360 excess deaths.

How can that be?

Here is an excellent summary of the situation by @TheRustler83 on X, an account well worth following and on substack

Is this solid proof of statistical manipulation?

Links:

https://www.cremation.org.uk/Annual-statistics-2023