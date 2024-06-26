The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry has published the list of closing statements to be delivered by video testimony on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 June, marking the end of its health and social care impact hearings.

The written statements were released today. Below is a video highlights reel for ICHS.

Please share.

End

Links:

Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-clsstn-000023.pdf