BREAKING|Scottish COVID inquiry Closing Statement: Independent Care Homes Scotland ("ICHS")
Final statement from ICHS group outline the devastating impact of lockdown restrictions.
The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry has published the list of closing statements to be delivered by video testimony on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 June, marking the end of its health and social care impact hearings.
The written statements were released today. Below is a video highlights reel for ICHS.
Please share.
End
Links:
Full statement- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-clsstn-000023.pdf
It would very surprising if imposing these draconian restrictions and regulations did not result in significant numbers of totally unrelated and preventable deaths. What is quite clear is that the authorities panicked and fell over themselves to make life as difficult as possible for the front line staff involved, mainly to cover their own backs, with total disregard to realities on the ground.
Simply heartbreaking - not sure if this is the right phrase but thank you