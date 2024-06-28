Highlights of session.

Part-1-Care home closures

Here Stuart Gayle KC is reading from the witness statement of Dr.Jennifer Burns. Formerly president of the British Geriatric Society from November 2019 to November 2022 during the time of the COVID pandemic.

During lockdown it was said anyone of old age was deemed ‘‘vulnerable.’’

‘Dr Burns observed that the term vulnerable was a BLANKET TERM used to apply to older people and as such was a SHOCK to many people.’

The results of unrelenting COVID propaganda regurgitated mindlessly by the mainstream media meant that older people’s mental and physical health was damaged.

‘Anxiety related to the risks of the virus resulting in many older people being afraid to go out and resume previous activites EVEN WHEN RESTRICTIONS HAD ENDED.’

Lockdown meant older people stopped exercising and social interactions were reduced or elimated completely.

‘The longer term impact is likely to be negative for their physical and mental health.’

‘These restrictions were too prolonged.’

I would like to draw attention to what Dr.Burns stated at paragraph 81. I find this deeply disturbing. eg-People being placed on end of life drugs prior to becoming seriously ill with ‘COVID'.

Part-2-Isolation

In this segment Stuart Gayle KC talks about the harms from the visiting restrictions and prolonged isolation on care home residents.

‘The immediate closures of care homes in March 2020 a DEVASTATING disruption of normality.’

‘In many cases the isolation of the resident was COMPLETE'

Adverse effects of isolation were profound. Window and garden visits were ‘distressing.’ Residents were policed by staff.

‘Indeed on other occassions the word IMPRISONMENT was used.’

‘Many witnesses spoke of noticing a marked deteriorartion in the physical and mental well-being of their loved one following EXTENDED periods of isloation.

‘This deterioration was attributed to the isolation.’

Part-3 DNACPR decisions/Communication with care homes

‘A number of witnesses complained that DNACPR notices were placed on their relatives notes without an appropriate level of consultation.’

In care homes:

‘There were concerning instances when calls went unanswered.’

‘A number of witnesses expressed both shock and distress to discover that a DNACPR notice existed in respect of their loved ones..without consultation with the patient and or family members is a matter of concern.’

Final thoughts

So we have admissions of severe policy harms due to restrictions and in particular isolation along with pressurised DNACPR orers with expedited end of life drugs yet no one at the inquiry can ask THE question…

Were these processes the real cause of excess deaths in lockdown, not any novel virus?

I could find no reports by any mainstream or even alternative media outlets of this testimony.

End

Links:

Full statement Dr Jennifer Burns- https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0572-000001.pdf

Full video-Youtbe-Scottish COVID-19 inquiry-Closing statements | Health and Social Care Impact Hearings | 27 June 2024 (morning session)

https://www.bgs.org.uk/dr-jennifer-burns