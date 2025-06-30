Introduction

The most significant module at the UK COVID-19 inquiry begins today. Module 6 care sector hearings take place from Monday 30 June – Thursday 31 July 2025.

‘Module 6 will investigate the impact of the pandemic on the publicly and privately funded adult social care sector in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It will consider the consequences of government decision-making–including restrictions imposed–on those living and working within the care sector, as well as decisions concerning capacity in hospitals and residents in adult care and residential homes and the application of DNACPR notices.’

The provisional scope of Module 6 can be seen here. Core participants can be viewed here which excludes Care Home Relatives Scotland.

Impact film

Almost all harms spoken of are NOT from any novel virus but the inhumane and avoidable lockdown restrictions. A common theme confirmed at the Scottish COVID inquiry is those that died the most ‘involving COVID-19’ were harmed the most by these punishing restrictions.

‘‘There was quite a lengthy period where we were’nt allowed visitors, even well into 2021.’’

-Simon, South Wales

‘When lockdown happened Tom got very agitated, very worried.’’

‘‘The biggest impact for us was the loss of services…the loss of contact with people.’’

-Alison, carer for disabled son Tom, South East Wales

‘‘I wasn’t sure if i was putting a burden on the service or if it was my right to ask for it.’’

-Idrees, Central Scotland

‘‘My dad was in a care home.. we went through COVID like many other families, not seeing dad.

‘‘Alot of it was just really inhumane.’’

-Louise, East Scotland

‘‘My dad was in a care home..my dad had dementia. We had a few WINDOW VISITS. He couldn’t hear us, we couldn’t hear him. Sometimes he’d get distressed. He’d break his heart at times, he would just cry and cry.

‘‘He would ask me to let him die.’’

‘‘I was told on the Sunday he was OK, not to worry. Then phoned to say he was staring end of life treatments.’’

-Ann,North Wales.

‘‘My mother was 89…it was a great home and then COVID came and i realised i wasn’t going to get to see my mum.’’

-Ana, Midlands

‘‘My older brother Samuel (75) had Cerebral Palsy..he died of COVID. He was ALWAYS dependant on people and surrounded by people his entire life, until the last week of his life.’’

-Trevor, Northern Ireland

‘‘They tested postive for COVID (in hospital) two days before they were transferred to us (in care home).’’

-Ana, Midlands

‘‘I was working at a care home as an activity co-ordinator. The main unit that had the most impact was the dementia unit.’’

-Jonathan, South East England

‘‘I went in dressed with the apron, the hat and the mask and the gloves. She couldn’t see who was who and she was very very upset. I’d never seen my mum so upset. She was 87 screaming for her mummy.’’

-Geraldine, Northern Ireland. Allowed 30 mins with dying mother at end of life.

‘‘I had service users in care homes families weren’t allowed to visit them. They were dying in care homes.’’

‘‘I had a service user who died in front of her children and when we got the ambulance out it was late. We could have saved her she was only young. She was 35.’’

-Shagufta, care manager, North East England

‘‘My mum was taken from me AGAINST HER WILL and put into a nursing home. Sedated before she went. My mum passed away.’’

‘‘I just got a phone call to say is that Julie? The nurse said your mum’s dead.’’

-Julie, Yorhsire

‘‘Lockdown came, i couldn’t go in any more.’’

‘‘They didn’t try and resuscitate him, it was like a punch to the stomach, well why not? He always wanted that.’’

‘‘They showed me the DNAR and i couldn’t believe what i was seeing.’’

-Sharon, Midlands. Couldn’t inform her father in person his wife has passed away and 1 week later he died.

Thoughts

I think it’s mind numbing how so many extremely serious harms from the admitted inhumane restrictions are so consistently acknowledged by families yet somehow permissable under the guise of ‘COVID’ and that a lack of testing/PPE etc is to blame for so many deaths.

Thanks for watching.

