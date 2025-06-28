Introduction

Today marks a remarkable 12 months since the health and social care closing statements took place in Scotland and revealled the raw truth to the ‘pandemic.’ I’ve reached out to everyone i could think of during this time from those in the mainstream, to Neil Oliver and various medical freedom groups USA/UK, all UK and even global ‘alt’ media and many popular ‘outspoken’ social media influencers with very limited success. On this one issue there are no articles, almost no one speaks out about it and certainly if one does it is limited or a one off! I seem to be the only person very concerned by this approach.

Scotland’s biggest ever public inquiry (ongoing) and the world’s only official COVID-19 inquiry to reveal the truth to the events of 2020 is of no interest?

Recap of closing statements:

Shelagh McCall KC-Bereaved Relatives Group Skye

Adverse lockdown impacts on residents and families profound.

Misuse DNACPR notices engages article 2 of ECHR. Right to life.

Extreme neglect inflicted engages article 3 of the ECHR. Freedom from torture, and inhuman or degrading treatment.

Visiting bans cut off residents from their families and engages article 8 of ECHR. Right to family life.

Residents with dementia at increased risk of harm from restrictions.

Lockdown had a devastating adverse impact of residents wellbeing.

''The approach to lockdown was nothing short of a callous disregard of people’s right to family life. The impact on residents mental health and physical wellbeing was devastating''

Simon Crabb, Solicitor, Care Homes Relatives Scotland

Lockdown restrictions in care homes reduced quality+dignity of life.

Restrictions adverse impacts disproportionate within care homes.

Prolonged isolation policies a form of extreme punishment.

Severe adverse impacts of restrictions worse for those with dementia.

Residents believed they were in prison.

Relatives powerless to visit loved ones.

Care home residents were discriminated against.

No justification for restrictions at the end of 2020.

Human rights removed for those in care homes.

‘‘The denial of contact had a DEVASTATING effect.’’

''Public Health Scotland produced COVID guidance that amalgamated care homes with prisons.’’

Kirstyn Burke,Solicitor, Scottish Care

Extreme adverse physical and mental impacts of isolation and social distancing particularly for residents with dementia.

Denial of visIts even at end of life caused significant distress to care home residents and families.

By April 2020 care sector wanted restrictions relaxed due to human rights concerns.

Withdrawal of healthcare. GPs and other health professionals ceased to visit care homes.

Primary healthcare by telephone only. No physical assessments.

Blanket ban on 'COVID positive' residents being transferred to hospital which persisted even after guidance was clarified.

Ambulances refused to transfer sick care home residents to hospital.

''It is submitted it was foreseeable that a withdrawal of healthcare services for residents would increase pressure on staff and lead to a deterioration in the health of residents.''

Alistair Gray, Solicitor, Central Scotland Care Homes

Ambulances refused to take sick care home residents to hospital

Consultants refused to admit those that were transferred solely because they had come from a care home.

Funamental rights to medical treatment denied.

A ‘push on’ by NHS to get more DNACPR notices in place.

DNACPR put in place without any consultation.

Restrictions in care home in place longer than the rest of society.

Garden visiting horrendous with no privacy.

Care home staff enforced rules.

Major criminal investigation into care home deaths.

‘‘The refusal of hospital treatment for care home residents is a stark example of the denial what should be fundamental rights in any modern society.’’

Simon Crabb, Solicitor, PAMIS

Scotland’s most disabled communities were disproportionately impacted by the restrictions with ongoing adverse consequences.

Healthcare services were withdrawn.

No school. No day services. No physiotherapy. No crucial therapies.

Isolation from family ‘a horror’.

Marked decline in physical and mental health due to restrictions.

Respiratory function adversely effected due to policies.

Restrictions led to an irretrievable loss of skills.

Family carers became ill due to lack of respite services.

‘‘Their quality of life was GREATLY REDUCED, in a sudden, unplanned, chaotic and traumatic manner.’’

‘‘During lockdown individuals faced the HORROR of being summarily denied contact with loved ones.’’

Aamer Anwar, Solictor, Scottish Covid Beraved

Complete lack of communication with families in relation to treatment of their loved ones in hospital and care homes.

DNACPR decisons made on flimsy and irrelevant evidence without consent.

The most vulnerable adversely impacted most by the response.

Nonsensical rules in place.

Isolation policies without compassion particularly harmful on those with dementia.

Patients discharged from hospital to care homes without any testing.

Blanket end of life care approach to care home residents.

Human rights abandoned.

End of life care inadequate with a focus on providing end of life drugs.

‘‘The SCB are concerned DNACPR decisons were made on flimsy and IRRELEVANT clinical information.’’

‘‘In some cases there appeared to be a FOCUS on providing E ND OF LIFE MEDICATION to residents.’’

By repeating the importance of the evidence over and over maybe i can get through to people…it works in the movies!

Like share and comment if you care!

End