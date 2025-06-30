Introduction

As has been confirmed from the Scottish inquiry those harmed the most from the restrictions, care home residents living with dementia then died the most ‘involving COVID-19’ now the UK ‘whitewash’ is stating the same.

Testimony highlights

Isolation had ‘significant negative effect’.

A worsening of symptoms.

‘‘Professor Banerjee, the inquiries expert on dementia will tell you that the cognitive function of people with dementia deteriorated more quickly than it would have done before the pandemic.’’

‘‘Care staff also reflected that visiting restrictions seemed to accelerate decline…their dementia got worse due to no visits.’’

‘‘One care home worker said this..her dementia declined rapidly when lockdown happened and she got no family support…she just kind of lost all will.’’

End