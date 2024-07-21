The Inquiry commissioned a report from Dr Ashley Croft, Consultant Public Health Physician and Medical Epidemiologist, on the accepted scientific and medical understanding of coronavirus and COVID-19 as it existed in late 2019 and developed during the pandemic, up until the end of 2022.

Dr Croft’s credentials

An expert in infectious diseases, healthcare associated infection, travel health, tropical medicine, immunisations and vaccinations (including COVID-19 immunisations). For ten years (2008–2017) Dr.Croft was Editor-in-Chief of the world class peer review journal Human Parasitic Diseases.

A UK-trained Consultant Public Health Physician with with 70+ peer-reviewed research publications to his credit. Dr.Croft qualified as a consultant in 1995 then worked for 19 years as full-time consultant public health adviser for the UK military.

Dr Croft has written 167 expert witness statements in 3 years for use in UK courts and other inquiries.

Traing- Oxford University; Guy's Hospital, London; London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Memberships- Member of Royal Society of Medicine; Fellow of Faculty of Public Health of the Royal College of Physicians of London; on the specialist register of the General Medical Council, London.

Are COVID-19 ‘vaccinations’ safe and effective?

‘You cannot confidently say the vaccines prevent deaths.’

On adverse events reports…..

‘These are very high numbers one would not expect to see with vaccines.’

Lockdowns and masks-Following the science?

‘During March-July 2020 there was limited scientific evidence and in some cases NO SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE with regards lockdowns.’

‘Pooling all the evidence from all the studies (RCTs) shows no effect from wearing a mask vs wearing no mask in the community.’

‘The restrictive measures introuduced during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in individual, societal and economic harm that was avoidable and that should not have occured. That’s one of the text book standard points that seems to be indisputable.’

Lockdowns PROLONGED the ‘Sars-1’ outbreak in China

‘‘China had the worst experience of Sars of any country.’’

-using lockdowns and masks.

‘‘COVID’’ mortality

‘‘Under certain conditions a pathologist is required to perform a post mortem but those conditions were relaxed significantly and for a time post mortems were’nt even being done on COVID-19 cases. The certaintly that could be attributed as to whether or not the person died of COVID-19 has to be considered when assessing the mortality.’

Mainstream media critiques

Despite Dr.Croft’s impeccable credentials and reading verbatim the Cochrane Gold Standard RCT peer reviewed data the BBC resorted to associating him with the ‘anti-vax’ movement. Other mainstream publications printed similar derogatory assessments. Whilst not labelled a conspiracy theorist i think it’s fair to say in 2024 we know who the real promoters of conspiracy theory are.

End

