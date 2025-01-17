NB: Contains harrowing details.

Introduction

Vaccine Injured Bereaved UK (VIBUK) is a UK wide campaign and support group consisting of individuals and families who have either been severely injured or bereaved as a direct result of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. They have Core Participant status in Module 4 of the Inquiry. They are campaigning for the Government to reform the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS), because it is inadequate and inefficient.

Kate’s husband Jamie (who was a very fit runner and sufer) suffered from vaccine‐induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) and contiunes to endure life-changing after effects. His VDPS claim was successful.

‘‘The first victims to die or suffer serious side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine should have rung an alarm with the MHRA and the UK Government that there was a serious problem, however no action was taken.’’

-Paragraph 116 of statement

‘The MHRA should be independent and not funded by pharmaceutical companies. Members of Parliament and members of the MHRA and JCVI should not be able to hold shares in pharmaceutical companies to remove any potential conflict of interest.’’

-Paragraph 149

Testimony highlights

The primary conditions suffered by members are VITT, Guillain–Barré syndrome and Vasculitis. Ms.Scott also explains the catatrophic adverse effects upon her husband Jamie following his COVID vaccination including significant brain surgery. He is now blind in both eyes and will never work again.

‘‘My husband Jamie had VITT, he is a walking miracle…his brain injury is the size of a credit card…he was in a coma for four weeks and five days…he was in rehab for 124 days in total.’’

VDPS a system ‘set against us’

As of 30th Nov 2024 there are 17,519 claims made to VDPS and only 194 were notified they are entitled to the payment. See latest FOI discussed by Ms.Scott here.

4,415 relate to AstraZeneca

3,225 relate to Pfizer

455 relate to Moderna

1,450 claims relate to Novavax or more than one COVID-19 vaccine and therefore unable to be categorised.

Meeting the 60% ‘disability’ threshold

‘‘Someone in our group was told they are only 20% disabled it took another year to do the mandatory reversal then they were told they were 90% disabled..there are other people told they are 59% disabled.’’

NOT safe and effective

Some very moving comments made by Ms.Scott seemed to annoy Lady Hallett with an attempt to close down important real world experience as was the case i noticed several times during Ms.ORaffery’s session with Hugo Keith KC.

‘‘For 100% for the people in our group it was not safe and effective…we’ve always had the truth on our side…the vaccine was not safe and effective.’’

‘‘This was mostly people who were fit and healthy.’’

‘‘We are not a statistic…our lives are destroyed.’’

Concluding remarks

Ms.Scott continues to give the inquiry a much needed dose of reality. The NHS who were largely absent during the ‘COVID’ crisis to treat people in desperate need were also delaying urgent help towards those ill from their ‘vaccination.’

‘‘People in our group called ambulances three times only to be told it was a migraine…it was only on the fourth when they were seizing in bed that they were taken to hospital.’’

‘‘Nothing happens after you input that data to (yellow card)..Jamie had a yellow card no one has ever contacted me about it..no one has followed up..people’s have got lost.’’

Full VIBUK must read statement can be viewed here.

‘‘My sister Sarah is a care home worker. She was 33 years old and healthy, with no pre- existing medical conditions. Sarah was repeatedly pressured to receive the Covid vaccine, due to working in a care.. She initially declined the vaccine multiple times, due to her age, good health, and repeated prior exposure to Covid in the care home, which had resulted in no illness.

‘‘However, Sarah soon realised that the vaccine would eventually become compulsory for care workers. When my sister received the AstraZeneca vaccine, organised by the care home - the vaccinator did not provide any information regarding risks / potential side effects / her right to refuse and did not provide Sarah with a card confirming her batch number, etc. she apparently didn't have any with her that day. Sarah was also riot given an information leaflet regarding the vaccination she was receiving/potential side effects. Sarah then shockingly suffered a stroke and could have died. 33 years old, mother of two young children.. heart-breaking.’’

-Paragraphs 101-102 of statement

