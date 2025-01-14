NB: Some of the stories and themes included in this record include descriptions of death, near death experiences and significant physical and psychological harm.

Introduction

This is the second Every Story Matters record for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. This document brings together what contributors told the inquiry about their experiences of Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ and therapeutics used for ‘Covid-19’ during the ‘pandemic.’

‘‘I had given over 18 years of committment, done my job to the best of my ability, however i was set the be sacked if i did’nt put this experiment in my body.’’

-NHS Frontline worker

Document highlights reel

Module 4 analysed 34,441 stories covering 25 towns and cities across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

28,246 stories from England

2,756 from Scotland

3,133 from Wales

1,679 from Northern Ireland

‘‘I have another friend who is seriously vaccine injured… she had an anaphylatic shock in the chemist after she had the vaccine, she’s 28 and now doesn’t have a life.’’

Thoughts

The statement at page 4 fully corroborates my local experiences with people that signed upto the medical experiment in 2021.

‘‘We heard fewer stories and experience s from people who said they had taken the vaccine and were happy with their decision.’’

And how dangerous was ‘COVID’?

‘‘I had had Covid and I had had no symptoms. . I had already gone through it. I tested positive, however, nothing happened and everyone in my family got it. There were about 18 of us and we all had Covid at the same time….It was just a really bad cold.’’

-Page 30

Inquiry video

Contains harrowing details.

Here is the module 4 video which was delayed before release. Peter McMahon's wife reacted badly to sedative medication 5 days before her death.

‘‘I found out that when they were putting her in the prone position that they had given an injection to relax the muscles and she had taken a reaction to it and they got a fright when her stats (vital statistics) had changed.’’

‘‘I wasn't sure that the reason they gave me was the truth and I've tried to find something in the medical records, but they are hard to read and I couldn't make head nor tail of it.’’

- Paragraphs 83-85 of statement

