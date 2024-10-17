Introduction

The comments/views outlined in the redacted text column of this EIR response are those of the public, provided in response to the consultation on the draft Scottish National Adaptation Plan, and are not those of civil servants. Consultation on the draft Adaption Plan (SNAP3) opened on 31 January 2024 and closed on 24 April 2024.

I recently added my views on the new National Adaptation Plan to my substack so discovering this new information today was a pleasant suprise. If you are an awake Scot, this will all be music to your ears!

Foi-The now UNREDACTED responses

I would add regardless of where you stand on the ‘Net Zero’ issue the fact legitimate views from the Scottish public are being censored should concern everyone. You read the entire response list which is in the links below. (warning: some contain bad language but for native Scots these words often form part of our daily life).

These comments were all removed from the website.

1.‘‘The WEF will use the fear to bankrupt us.’’

2.‘‘It is an anti-scientific fraud created by the WEF and other globalist organisations to fool polticians into giving them full control. Any current warming is due to the Sun and the Earth is in effect still part of a previous cooling.’’

3.‘‘They have been infiltrated by scammers who do not represent the people.’’

4.‘‘There is a particular need to halt interventions from unaccountable external bodies such as the EU, UNESCO, and the WHO.’’

‘‘The reports themselves have been cherry-picked to suit activists with their own agendas. This was already apparent at the original "Earth Summit" that I attended in Rio.’’

5. ‘‘A few real predictions from yesteryear 1975: The Cooling World and a Drastic Decline in Food Production 1969: Worldwide Plague, Overwhelming Pollution, Ecological Catastrophe, Virtual Collapse of UK by End of 20th Century 1972.’’

Current consultation responses

These responses can be viewed online, for now, unredacted. See all feedback (21) in links below.

1.‘‘The worst effect is coming from the Scottish administration in Holyrood, namely the SNP & Greens that make up facts and spit out regulations that make Scot’s lives more expensive, more intrusive and regressive.’’

2.‘‘Communities are all but finished. Drug & drink abuse coupled with anti social behaviour has crippled communities and now Police Scotland won't even investigate many criminal reports - probably too busy dealing with hate crimes report in sex shops, fish shops and housing associations.’’

3.‘‘I expect most supply chains will have collapsed by then due to the anti business, high tax, low public service Scot Gov initiatives. We can't even get a pot hole filled in so all this climate stuff is pie in the sky.’’

Conclusions

Unfortunately, but not suprisingly in assessing these particular views they were all completely ignored by the Scottish Government in their final assessment of the consultation who in typical fashion carry on regardless. There were 240 submissions in total and so just shy of 10% were totally ignored. Democracy in action.

Having read most of the responses it’s very clear every institution in Scotland is fully on board with the climate crisis caused by excess CO2 narrative…including the National Farmers Union (NFU).

‘‘A high chance’’ of more flooding damaging crops and infrastructure?

The actual facts show until last year no unusual increases in flooding. Ironically, the increases seen in 2022-2023 (confirmed by Foi) was related to burst PIPES due to too much COLD, an issued SOLVED by increased winter warming in the ‘‘climate crisis’’. Cereal crop yields in Scotland are now at record levels!!

‘‘Total cereal production is expected to remain at around 3.1 million tonnes, just above the ten-year average.’’ -Scottish Government

Many thanks to Mr.D Jackson for the FOIA responses.

