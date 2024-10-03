Introduction

When is palliative care delivered?

What is defined as a ‘‘serious illness’’?

I would class the following as satisfying the above criteria as a ‘serious illness.’ Many other conditions could be added, which is extremely concerning. How many people would decide to end their life prematurely?

MS

ME/CFS

CANCER

MND

DEMENTIA

ALZHEIMERS

SEVERE DEPRESSION

ANOREXIA?

‘LONG COVID’?

Projections to 2040

‘‘An estimated 56,416 people died with a palliative care need in Scotland in 2021. This accounted for 89% of all deaths in 2021. By 2040, the number of people dying with palliative care needs is projected to rise to an estimated 63,353 which is 90% of forecasted deaths and a 12% increase from 2021. The greatest increase is expected in people aged 85 or over who are projected to account for 42% of those dying with palliative care needs. (26,913 of a total of 63,353 such deaths).’’

Sickest Scottish population ever!

In 2021, heart disease accounted for the highest total number of palliative care deaths and is projected to rise from 26,957 to 34,443 by 2040 (a 28% increase).

• Dementia as a cause of death is projected to rise sharply from 12,658 in 2021 to 22,423 by 2040 (a 77% increase).

• Other types of organ failure illnesses accounted for a smaller proportion of deaths in 2021 but by 2040 these numbers are projected to increase, particularly for reno-vascular disease (136%) and lung diseases (33%).

Children

‘‘The number of children living with a life-shortening condition has increased over time. Complete prevalence has risen from 92 children per 10,000 in 2009/10 to 130 in 2018/19. This equates to 16,742 children across Scotland in 2018/19.’’ (CHAS)

‘Improved’ palliative care will reduce pressure on the NHS

‘‘Hospitals will continue to be a place where people die and there is a need to ensure that there is quality of care around dying, and for this to be monitored as a key service outcome in every hospital. Improved palliative care in the community, future care planning and timely urgent palliative care can reduce the need for hospital attendances, but people admitted for treatment of serious or life-threatening illnesses may die during that admission or be in a specialist unit when their health deteriorates, and it becomes clear they are dying.’’

The eFrailty Index identifier

This video is a must watch. Are we all just a number?

‘‘Frailty is progressive and as expected their is an increase in service use as people become more frail to an estimated cost of £2.5 BILLION per year.’’

‘‘Frailty has a big impact on the demand of services.’’

source:Healthcare Improvement Scotland-Vimeo

Which frailty category are you or someone you know?

I know many otherwise healthy people that would fit the definition of category 4 ‘vulnerable.’

Conclusions

I think it’s fair to say lessons are being learned post ‘COVID’ and to save money and free up space within the overloaded NHS vulnerable and frail people will be identified earlier and therefore be able to end end their life sooner.

Also bare in mind, as the palliative care guidelines are updated, the assisted dying in Scotland bill is being proposed (introduced 27 March 2024 and is at Stage 1) supported by all political parties.

But that’s not all. Surveying what is going on in Scotland 2024 you notice the following.

New palliative care guidelines making it quicker and easier to choose death

Assisted dying bill (in the works) allowing for yet more deaths to take place

Abortion buffer zones (recent new law)- no protesting the deaths of the unborn

Post ‘COVID’ it’s now been made easier by ministers for women to have abortions at home which has resulted in record abortion rates

Birth and fertility rates are the lowest on record

Teengage pregnancies lowest on record

The ONLY conclusion can be this is a brutal depopulation agenda with anti-life net zero C02 goals to 2050 and cutting pensioners winter fuel payments all playing their part. (eg- if i am wrong, where is the outrage from ANY our politicians on ANY of the above yet i recall the consensus was just one death from ‘COVID’ was one too many?). Depopulation is no conspiracy theory, this is reality. Be sure to visit the links below if in any doubt.

Thanks for reading.

End

Links:

Full document- https://www.gov.scot/binaries/content/documents/govscot/publications/strategy-plan/2024/10/palliative-care-strategy-palliative-care-matters/documents/palliative-care-matters-working-together-improve-life-health-care-people-ages-living-serious-illnesses-health-conditions-dying-scotland-2025-2030/palliative-care-matters-working-together-improve-life-health-care-people-ages-living-serious-illnesses-health-conditions-dying-scotland-2025-2030/govscot%3Adocument/palliative-care-matters-working-together-improve-life-health-care-people-ages-living-serious-illnesses-health-conditions-dying-scotland-2025-2030.pdf

Population Data and Research- https://www.gov.scot/binaries/content/documents/govscot/publications/research-and-analysis/2024/10/palliative-care-strategy-population-data-research-additional-paper/documents/palliative-care-strategy-population-data-research-additional-paper/palliative-care-strategy-population-data-research-additional-paper/govscot%3Adocument/palliative-care-strategy-population-data-research-additional-paper.pdf

https://chas-assets.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/sites/59dde5b10f7d33796f8cd11b/assets/5f5b87aa0f7d337f7f7636e7/ChiSP3-Report.pdf

https://www.parliament.scot/-/media/files/committees/health-social-care-and-sport-committee/correspondence/2024/sg-position-on-ad-bill.pdf

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98y1ryd6d3o

https://news.stv.tv/scotland/maree-todd-confirms-at-home-abortions-can-continue-to-be-accessed-in-scotland

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckvgwzvk790o

https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/vital-events-ref-tables/2021/vital-events-ref-tables-21-publication.pdf

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-65766795

https://publichealthscotland.scot/publications/teenage-pregnancies/teenage-pregnancies-year-of-conception-ending-31-december-2020/