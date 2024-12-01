EXCLUSIVE|UK COVID-19 Inquiry 26-28 Nov 2024
Extended highlights of the disturbing module 3 closing statements.
Introduction
Closing statement extended highlights from the UK COVID-19 Inquiry module 3 hearings featuring:
Clinically Extremely Vulnerable Families (CVF)
Disability Charities Consortium (DCC)
John’s Campaign, Patient Care Association, Care UK
COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Northern Ireland
COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales
Scottish COVID Bereaved (SCB)
It must be noted this evidence has gone nowhere near as far as we have seen and heard during the the Scottish COVID inquiry health and social care hearings closing statements from 27-28 Jun 2024. Still, remarkably.. to this day..that evidence has been completely ignored by both mainstream and ‘alternative’ media, lockdown sceptics and medical ‘freedom’ groups.
Feature length highlights
All confirmed.
Human Rights abused.
Misuse of DNACPR notices particulary on the elderly and those with disability.
Medical discrimination on the elderly and most vulnerable.
Families separated from dying loved ones at end of life in breach of advice.
Legality of treatment interventions questionable due to lack of consent.
Thoughts
I think it’s fair to say there is STILL more than enough evidence spoken about at the UK COVID to know the truth about ‘the pandemic’ —a mass democide event as peranalysis. eg-Those placed under the most adverse pressure from the inhumane lockdown policies died the most from ‘COVID.’ Yet, despite this, the primary grievances of all main groups (who are clearly operating in lockstep) are as follows:
Nosocomial (hosptial acquired) infection rates
Lack of adequate PPE
Lack of adherance to IPC measures
Lack of testing
Inadequate guidance
Poot ventilation
‘‘Mistakes were made’’
‘‘Poor communication’’ on DNACPRs
Lack of investment in the NHS
The ‘COVID’ above all else mindset means at some point in the not too distance future we will all get to ‘enjoy’ more lockdowns, masks, even stricter public ‘health’ rules and of course more new mRNA injections of that i have no doubt.
During her oral evidence Scottish COVID Bereaved lawyer Claire Mitchell KC stated:
‘‘A pandemic must not be allowed to remove our humanity.’’
‘‘History is littered with examples where societies do not learn from their mistakes.’’
The above is exactly what HAS happened, what IS happening and what WILL happen in the future ‘new normal’. This cannot be an accident, so let’s not allow the real conspiracy theorists to have their way a second time around as they prepare for ‘Disease X’.
Please help share this vital information and ask your favourite popular ‘freedom’ group or influencer why they are not covering this?
Thanks for reading and watching.
Some recent thoughts from barrister Francis Hoar on X/Twitter.
End
Links:
Full video-UK COVID-19 Inquiry Youtube-module 3 hearings 26-28 Nov 2024
Perhaps, next time, instead of letting the "vunerable" suffer, a nurse will just pop round to care homes and homes with LD or dementia and persuade them to be euthenised instead, having the lethal concoctions with them?
It's almost as if the English Inquiry is examining a scripted version of what was purported to be a pandemic, not the actuality. The Inquiries are intent on bringing the curtain down on one of the most malicious episodes ( against the people) of the 21st C. The 'lessons to be learned' are to be used as a figleaf for incorporating harmful policies in to future 'pandemic' plans. It is no wonder it is not being covered by msm or Alt media outlets....the people cannot and will not be exposed to the truth.