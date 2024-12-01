Introduction

Closing statement extended highlights from the UK COVID-19 Inquiry module 3 hearings featuring:

Clinically Extremely Vulnerable Families (CVF)

Disability Charities Consortium (DCC)

John’s Campaign, Patient Care Association, Care UK

COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Northern Ireland

COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales

Scottish COVID Bereaved (SCB)

It must be noted this evidence has gone nowhere near as far as we have seen and heard during the the Scottish COVID inquiry health and social care hearings closing statements from 27-28 Jun 2024. Still, remarkably.. to this day..that evidence has been completely ignored by both mainstream and ‘alternative’ media, lockdown sceptics and medical ‘freedom’ groups.

Feature length highlights

All confirmed.

Human Rights abused. Misuse of DNACPR notices particulary on the elderly and those with disability. Medical discrimination on the elderly and most vulnerable. Families separated from dying loved ones at end of life in breach of advice. Legality of treatment interventions questionable due to lack of consent.

Thoughts

I think it’s fair to say there is STILL more than enough evidence spoken about at the UK COVID to know the truth about ‘the pandemic’ —a mass democide event as per

analysis. eg-Those placed under the most adverse pressure from the inhumane lockdown policies died the most from ‘COVID.’ Yet, despite this, the primary grievances of

main groups (who are clearly operating in lockstep) are as follows:

Nosocomial (hosptial acquired) infection rates Lack of adequate PPE Lack of adherance to IPC measures Lack of testing Inadequate guidance Poot ventilation ‘‘Mistakes were made’’ ‘‘Poor communication’’ on DNACPRs Lack of investment in the NHS

all

The ‘COVID’ above all else mindset means at some point in the not too distance future we will all get to ‘enjoy’ more lockdowns, masks, even stricter public ‘health’ rules and of course more new mRNA injections of that i have no doubt.

During her oral evidence Scottish COVID Bereaved lawyer Claire Mitchell KC stated:

‘‘A pandemic must not be allowed to remove our humanity.’’

‘‘History is littered with examples where societies do not learn from their mistakes.’’

The above is exactly what HAS happened, what IS happening and what WILL happen in the future ‘new normal’. This cannot be an accident, so let’s not allow the real conspiracy theorists to have their way a second time around as they prepare for ‘Disease X’.

Please help share this vital information and ask your favourite popular ‘freedom’ group or influencer why they are not covering this?

Thanks for reading and watching.

Some recent thoughts from barrister Francis Hoar on X/Twitter.

Links:

Full video-UK COVID-19 Inquiry Youtube-module 3 hearings 26-28 Nov 2024