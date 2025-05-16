Introduction

Prof Allan McNally is a professor of microbial evolutionary genomics and inaugural head of the School of Infection, Inflammation, and Immunology in the College of Medicine and Health at University of Birmingham. During the pandemic (January 1st, 2020-June 28th, 2022) he was Director of the Institute of Microbiology and Infection at University of Birmingham.

‘‘If a SARS-CoV-3 were to happen in Winter 2025 we would be in exactly the same position we were in Winter 2019 and 2020…I am genuinely fearful of another pandemic in the near future.’’

-Paragraph 51.b of statement

Testimony highlights

‘Incorrect’ COVID test results in Wolverhampton. (NB: AFTER the ‘vaccine’ rollout people were falling very ill and yet testing negative for COVID).

Testing infrastructure has now been dismantled.

Unprepared for another pandemic.

Germany/South Korea seen as the future test model.

‘‘In the long list of COVID disasters and scandals this is pretty near the top.’’

‘Lots of test results were coming back as negative but people were falling very ill.’’

‘‘Heaven forbid SARS-COV-3 happens in December.’’

Statement higlights

Not covered during oral evidence.

‘‘There is one other piece of information I would like to share relevant to module 7. This relates to how easily misinformation around the use of PCR testing was created and spread. PCR testing has been the gold standard diagnostic test for viral infections for decades, and there is an enormous body of literature to corroborate this. However, it was extremely easy for concerted campaigns to emerge on social media calling into question the accuracy, and the reliability of PCR tests to diagnose SARS-CoV-2. Scientifically this is a nonsense argument but the extent to which this misinformation was amplified was alarming and led to claims of "casedemics", backed by prominent academics to the surprise of most of the scientific community. As a prominent figure in PCR testing, I took it upon myself to combat this misinformation, often resulting in baseless and libelous accusations I was on the payroll of large PCR companies, and on occasions resulting in threats of intimidation and violence against me and my family. Prior to the pandemic it is hard to imagine such discourse going unchallenged by social media providers and health authorities, but I often felt very alone in combatting this misinformation (other than excellent support from the University of Birmingham). Perhaps authorities considered this misinformation as background noise, but I felt then and still do now that accurate expert information to the public that PCR testing is a standard infection diagnostic test that is highly accurate and effective was vitally important in convincing the public to engage with what was an entirely new way to undertake infectious disease testing.’’

-Paragraph 52

Thoughts

No one really likes making predictions but i have mentioned ‘pandemic-2’ is on the way for months, likely by the end of this year or sometime in 2026 at the latest. More on why i believe this here and here. It also starts to make sense this is why Scottish COVID-19 inquiry evidence is being massively suppressed for public consumption (msm and ‘alt’) as it would deliver a death blow toward compliance with restrictions.

