Module 6 will examine the impact of the ‘Covid-19 pandemic’ on the publicly and privately funded adult social care sector in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The inquiry is aiming to hold preliminary hearings for Module 6 in 2025, with public hearings taking place from Monday 30 June – Thursday 31 July 2025.

‘‘Adult social care users were at the sharp end of the misuse of DNACPRs..From March-Sept 2020 there was a marked increase in the number of people with DNACPRs in adult social care settings and nursing homes despite there being no guidance suggesting their use should increase.’’

-Alice Irving- Disabled People’s Organisation

Brenda Campbell KC- Northern Ireland COVID Bereaved Claire Mitchell KC- Scottish COVID Bereaved Brain Stanton- COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Wales Alice Irving- Disabled People's Organisation Jessica Jones- John's Campaign, Care Right’s UK, Patients Association

Pay partticular attention to Alice Irving and Jessica Jones’ shocking oral evidence from 4 mins 50s..

I suspect the UK inquiry will now start to catch up with the Scottish revelations ongoing past 15 months. The below admitted points are clearly the main issues that resulted in widespread societal harms and deaths in 2020 not lack of testing for ’COVID’, PPE and asymptomatic transmission which are remarkably still the dominant narratives from all main bereaved groups as ‘mistakes were made.’

Isolation harms (particularly upon those with Dementia)

Neglect in care homes

Powers of attorney overridden

Human rights abused

Misuse DNACPR notices

Misuse end of life drugs

Healthcare withdrawal for the most vulnerable eg-‘‘most basic needs unmet’’

225% increase in deaths at home March-June 2020 (England and Scotland)

Oversight and safeguarding routines abandoned

Blanket 14 day isolation rules for entering/re-entering care homes cut off medical care resulting in harm

‘Worrying’ ongoing impacts for disabled people and those in care homes (eg-restrictions now put in place for ANY infection). ‘A precedent has been set.’

‘‘Services were cut which required disabled people to sleep with incontinence pads.’’

‘‘By May 2021 at least 28,000 people had died in their homes across England and Scotland. From March-June 2020 that was a 225% increase in mortality, a greater increase in mortality than that amongst care home residents.’’

-Alice Irving- Disabled People’s Organisation

NB: 96% of all at excess at home deaths in Scotland were from non covid causes.

The UK COVID inquiry ''whitewash'' cited as such by almost all freedom groups, ‘alt’ media and associated popular personalities with millions of followers between them is about to get VERY interesting.

‘‘We repeat our request that the inquiry obtains evidence in this module from Boris Johnson…his reported comments about older and disabled people…describing the virus as nature’s way of dealing with old people.’’

-Jessica Jones-John’s Campaign

