Exclusive Breaking|UK COVID-19 inquiry|Module 4 closing statements|31 Jan 2025
Anna Morris KC for UK Vaccine Injury Groups.
Introduction
Closing module 4 statement remarks by Anna Morris KC-Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK, UK CV Family and the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group.
‘‘Scientists and public health officials have repeatedly ackowledged in evidence that no vaccine and in fact no medicine is without risk..and that for these novel vaccines there were likely to be adverse effects that were not identified by clinical trials but that would likely occur when the vaccines were rolled out to millions of people.’’
-Anna Morris KC
Full session
Main points:
Visibility of the vaccine injured at the inquiry has increased membership of injured/bereaved groups.
The inquiry has not addressed the concerns of the injured/bereaved.
UK, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish Government’s acknowledge there were injuries and deaths from the COVID vaccines.
Military language used. COVID was a war. The vaccines were heralded as the world’s most effective weapons.
COVID vaccines are novel products.
Mass vaccination a social contract ‘for the greater good’ broken.
No safety net for the public injured/bereaved unlike drug companies.
Informed consent to COVID vaccines questionable.
Yellow card system inadequate.
Wide range of physical and neurological injuries due to vaccination.
VDPS ‘too little, too late for too few’ reform required.
‘‘In the impact film you heard about a pharmacist who did’nt want to speak about his injury for fear of discouraging others of taking it.’’
‘‘Where was the safety net for those who suffered adverse effects from the COVID-19 vaccines? The government was quick to secure a safety net for the pharmaceudical companies indemnifying them from the risk of litigaiton amounting to billions of pounds.’’
‘‘Each of the groups i represent will lose members through their physical or mental health conditions before your full report on this module comes out…we now urge your inquiry to act now to save lives.’’
The ‘COVID’ war continues…..
They are no further along.Sadlyx
She represents the vaccine injured and bereaved, and reminds the inquiry that these people are the experts in their own experiences. Ok so far. She speaks of the inadequacy of the payments scheme. Ok so far. Then she undermines everything she’s just said by concluding that the big issue is loss of confidence in vaccines. Never mind, she collects her fees and off she goes. What a waste.