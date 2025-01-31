Closing module 4 statement remarks by Anna Morris KC-Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK, UK CV Family and the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group.

-Anna Morris KC

Main points:

Visibility of the vaccine injured at the inquiry has increased membership of injured/bereaved groups.

The inquiry has not addressed the concerns of the injured/bereaved.

UK, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish Government’s acknowledge there were injuries and deaths from the COVID vaccines.

Military language used. COVID was a war. The vaccines were heralded as the world’s most effective weapons.

COVID vaccines are novel products.

Mass vaccination a social contract ‘for the greater good’ broken.

No safety net for the public injured/bereaved unlike drug companies.

Informed consent to COVID vaccines questionable.

Yellow card system inadequate.

Wide range of physical and neurological injuries due to vaccination.