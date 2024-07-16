New correspondence from National Records of Scotland confirms there is no evidence ANY child attending a school in Scotland has ever died of COVID-19.

This question was raised in relation to the following data showing no healthy child died involving the virus in 3 years. Of those that would be of school age >8 deaths were recorded. However, highly likely children with serious pre-existing underlying conditions (stage 4 cancer/MS etc) that would prevent them from attending school.

NB: There are 700,000 school pupils in Scotland.

Teachers at risk?

What about school teachers? A cohort of 54,000.

These facts show 42 or 0.08% of teachers died ‘involving’ COVID-19 over a 3 year period. In other words a 99.92% survival rate.

COVID ‘vaccine’

It seems incredible with these statistics politicians and public health ‘experts’ would risk the health of future generations with fast tracked experimental mRNA injections given by their own admission the innoculations did not stop transmission.

“There is a risk that we could be doing more harm than good with this vaccine.’’…by vaccinating healthy children.

-Professor Adam Finn-Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)

JCVI vs CMOs

All four UK CMOs for the first time ever overruled the JCVI and approved the COVID vaccine for all children. The rationale was because of ‘‘educational benefits’’ not their health in relation to ‘COVID’. An admission that school closures due to LOCKDOWN were harmful and to ALL children, unlike ‘COVID’.

Experts weigh in

Prof Jeremy Brown, Professor of Respiratory Infection, UCL, said:

‘‘Heart inflammation that seems to affect maybe 10 people per million vaccines given, and seems to be generally very mild but as yet we do not know the long term consequences.’’

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of COVID-19 immunisation for the JCVI, said:

"The JCVI's view is that overall, the health benefits from COVID-19 vaccination to healthy children aged 12 to 15 years are marginally greater than the potential harms.’’

Primum non nocere?

Links:

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/covid_19_in_children/response/2625703/attach/3/NRS%20FOI%20202400406910%20Jonathan%20Black%20Response%2017%20April%202024.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/covid_19_deaths_by_occupation_20/response/2378152/attach/2/NRS%20FOI%20202300367783%20Jonathan%20Black%20COVID%2019%20deaths%20by%20occupation%202020%202022%20Education%20Response%2028%20July%202023.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1

https://www.gov.scot/publications/summary-statistics-for-schools-in-scotland-2023/

https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-uks-chief-medical-officers-recommending-that-healthy-children-aged-12-to-15-are-offered-one-dose-of-the-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/

https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-ministers-could-overrule-jcvi-and-push-ahead-with-vaccines-for-those-aged-between-12-and-15-12398722