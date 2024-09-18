Total claims

Between 2020-2023 there have been a total of 1,693 retirement claims made due to ill health within NHS Scotland.

Conditions listed

Long COVID

Only 57 (4%) of all ill health retirements were due to ‘Long COVID.’

All successful ‘Long COVID’ ill health retirements were after 2022 with 94% of claims recorded in 2023.

Overall claims analysis

There were 1,404 successful claims.

289 (17%) were unsuccessful.

Covering all diseases, ill health retirements in NHS Scotland staff have increased by 46% after the COVID ‘vaccine’ rollout.

Total staff v ‘Long COVID’

There are 160,000 staff employed by NHS Scotland, from 2020-2023, 0.036% are confirmed as having retired due to ill health following a ‘COVID infection’.

Scottish mainstream media 18th Sept 2024

Conclusion

If you extrapolate the NHS figures to the whole of Scotland instead of 165,000 (NB: from made to order ‘self reported’ ONS experimental statistics) you actually get 1,979 from a population of 5.5 million. The actual facts in the real world, not conspiracy theory or computer modelling end points are not so useful when you want to scare the population about a threat that never was. The governments own data proves this.

‘‘As soon as you start to do proper epidemiological studies the incidence (of Long COVID) is much much lower.’’

-Sir John Bell-immunologist and geneticist. From 2006 to 2011, President of the United Kingdom's Academy of Medical Sciences, and since 2002 he has held the Regius Chair of Medicine at the University of Oxford.

Links

Foi- https://www.gov.scot/publications/foi-202400403270/

https://turasdata.nes.nhs.scot/data-and-reports/official-workforce-statistics/all-official-statistics-publications/03-september-2024-workforce/?pageid=12368

https://www.gov.scot/publications/scotlands-long-covid-service/

https://news.stv.tv/scotland/more-than-165000-scots-suffering-from-long-covid-new-report-reveals

https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/longCovid19estimatesanddiagnoses