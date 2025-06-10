Let’s have a look at what was promoted for people’s health in 2020 to what is now promoted for people’s health in 2025!

Introduction

2025 ‘‘Five years ago, we found ourselves amid a health and societal crisis as a pandemic caused tragedy and turmoil across the world. The impacts were profound and lasting, affecting not only our health, but impacting people socio-economically too.’’

-Professor Sir Gregor Smith-Chief Medical Officer for Scotland

2020-2022 It wasn’t ‘the pandemic’ that caused turmoil across the world but the avoidable lockdowns based on no science with 20,000 small businesses in Scotland destroyed in just one year.

The 1st Let’s be Heard Report can be viewed here.

Chapter 1:Connection

2025

‘Kindness and compassion is at the heart of the way we deliver care.’

‘Empathy and human connection sit at the heart of what it means to be a health and care professional.’

'There is increasing evidence that other factors all contribute to the development of dementia – obesity, depression and physical inactivity. Other risk factors, such as social isolation will also require a coordinated response with other agencies and wider society.’

2020

Distraught relatives contacted Dr.Smith directly due to extreme lockdown isolation policies enforced upon their loved ones with dementia. Concerns raised were ignored.

Cathie Russell’s testimony can be viewed here.

Chapter 2:Healthy aging

2025

‘Ageism is discrimination and is a challenge which we must overcome.’

The following quote is used:

“It is not enough for a great nation merely to have added new years to life – our objective must also be to add new life to those years.”

– John F Kennedy

2020

The elderly and care home residents in Scotland were subject to illogical and even ‘chilling’ blanket DNACPR orders during lockdown without individual clinical assessments and were discriminated against.

Adam Stachura’s evidence can be viewed here. CHRS here.

Combatting Lonelines

2025

‘Loneliness is a major problem across our society.’

‘Those of us who care for older people are required to draw on knowledge pertaining to all body systems and we must take a holistic, personalised approach to their care, not focus on one episode, or one organ system.’

The following quote is used:

“Laughter, or a smile, is the shortest distance between two people.”

– Victor Borge

2020

Care home residents’ human rights were abused as they were isolated from family and friends. Mandatory mask policies meant they never saw a smiling face for over 12 months. Their quality and dignity of life was reduced to such a degree it was considered to be an extreme form of punishment.

Health and Social Care closing statements highlights can be viewed here.

Chapter 3:Our Planet for Our Health

2025

‘The triple planetary health crisis – climate change, loss of biodiversity and air pollution – remains the greatest threat to human health this century. It is a public health emergency, where healthcare systems around the world contribute substantially to the problem, producing around 5% of carbon emissions globally.’

The following quote is used:

“The physician treats, but nature heals.”

– Hippocrates

2020

Natural immunity to ‘COVID’ was not allowed. ONLY coerced experimental mRNA gene technology ‘vaccines’ could provide enough ‘health’ for you goto a football match, travel and not be fired at work.

Chapter 4: Our Place in Our Communities: Past, Present & Future

Our future place in our communities

2025

‘As health and care professionals we cannot, and must not, fall into the trap of inadvertently becoming distant from the people we serve. We must value the relationships not only with those that we care for in our consulting rooms, theatres and wards, but also our relationship with the public more widely.’

2020

GPs and other health professionals ceased to visit care homes resulting in the deterioration of residents. Fundamental rights to medical treatment were denied. End of life medications were then prescribed as much as 90% of the time regardless of symptoms.

Alistair Gray’s testimony here. Dr.Macaskill here. ICHS here.

The future of the NHS is A.I.

With public trust in the NHS shattered due to ‘COVID’ would Prof Smith’s comments provide enough reassurance your job was safe if a healthcare worker?

The full report ‘Realistic Medicine-Critical Connections’ can be viewed here.

