NB: The report consistently associates harms with ‘COVID’ or ‘the pandemic’ rather than the reality it was the unnecessary response to ‘COVID’ namely lockdowns and mask mandates and media fear propaganda. It is very disingenuous in 2024 to be stating otherwise. (eg-Sweden had children in School, no masks, upto 16yo throughout=no calamity).

Another example is South Dakota, who without lockdown or mask mandates had no more excess deaths that neighbouring North Dakota. This is the world’s best example of lockdown ‘failure’…from a certain point of view of course. So yes lockdowns really were all for nothing… unless the goal was to cause immense short and long term societal harms.

‘COVID didn’t crush the economy, GOVERNMENT crushed the economy.’

-Kristi Noem (Governor of South Dakota)

Harms to children

Tim Oates, OBE, Director of Assessment Research and Development, Cambridge University Press & Assessment:

‘‘Staff in primary schools are reporting very serious problems of arrested language development, lack of toilet training, anxiety in being in social spaces, and depressed executive function.”

‘‘Those born and young in the pandemic, who now appear to be prone to fundamental problems in cognitive and social development.’’

Primary age pupils were in general a month behind expectations

Primary age pupils’ maths attainment was affected more than reading

The impact on progress in reading has been greatest in Years 1 and 2

NHS research suggests a 47 percent increase over pre- pandemic figures in young people being treated for eating disorders

In 2022, 24.3 percent of pupils were ‘persistently absent’

‘‘The effects are predominantly negative. Some, such as absence, profoundly affect children. Combined together, they are massive.’’

All children were affected

Disadvantaged groups were disproportionately affected

Digitisation and A.I solutions?

My own view is the ‘solutions’ that will now materialise will be artificial intelligence with a more embedded digitisation of educational needs as part of the WEF’s ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ (proudly advertised on the Scottish Government’s own website aka ‘industry 4.0’) so this is no conspiracy theory.

Who stood against lockdowns?

The unions and most teachers enthusiastically supported the draconian lockdowns and mask mandates of 2020 so this is yet another depressing case of reap what you sow. Many people like teacher Mike Fairclough were shouted down and called all sorts for pointing the problems out 4 years ago. Lord knows i tried to talk some sense into some local teachers but to no avail. My conscience is however, very clear.

