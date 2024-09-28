Warning: The following contains footage of a harrowing nature. My sincere gratitude to all that bravely speak out against atrocities.
Introduction
This is a heavy topic but a very important comparison to make. Having recently watched an interview with a 94yo holocaust survivor from the 1940’s i was struck by almost identical testimony that has emerged from the Scottish COVID inquiry. I don’t believe many people-even in 2024-realise the gravity of what has transpired during the ‘COVID’ era and more importantly what families have endured. If it was upto the mainstream media many of the stories (from Scotland) would never be heard and those from Auschwitz, well..it won't be long before these in person accounts are gone forever.
1940s vs 2020s
Take a deep breath and dive in! History should always be documented and spoken about not ignored and swept under the carpet. There is also every chance what happened from 2020 will be repeated…for your health and safety of course.
Stats compared
Number of people killed in the Holocaust and by the Nazi regime's crimes against humanity 1933-1945= 17 millon (6 million Jews).
Number of global excess deaths during the main ‘COVID pandemic’ period 2020-2022 =15 million (6 million officially as ‘COVID’ most very elderly and infirm).
Unique testimony
The only witness to ever testify at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry who was subjected to the COVID protocols personally rather than hearing from a family member or other advocate of the living/deceased had this written in her statement about her experience during lockdown.
A retired NHS nurse of 41 years had this to say in her statement about the policies in place throughout lockdown.
Safe treatment available once you get on board the trian
I supposes i should also mention the experimental COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ (gene therapy) programme which was mandated for healthcare worker’s in England and coerced through the use of vaccine passports in Scotland. A clear breach of the Nuremberg code formed after the Holocaust due to the many victims of unethical human experimentation.
Overview of Nuremberg code
Conclusions
Having documented all of the above the real irony of it all is those that stood against lockdowns, fear, masks and mandated experimental injections were the ones arrested and called ‘far-right.’ Lest we forget.
Thank for reading. Please share your thoughts.
End
Links:
Full video-Youtube- Peter Santenello-The Last Witness: 94-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor -I highly recommend a subscription to Peter’s Youtube channel.
https://www.statista.com/topics/9066/the-holocaust/#topicOverview
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-61327778
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-death-toll-reaches-grim-milestone-of-six-million-new-figures-from-johns-hopkins-university-show-12559850
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-46043774
https://www.livescience.com/first-case-coronavirus-found.html
Hague Journal-Rule of Law- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40803-022-00168-8
https://www.history.com/news/auschwitz-holocaust-survivors-stories
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9011083/Social-media-goes-overdrive-Jonathan-Van-Tam-launches-train-analogy.html
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-north-east-orkney-shetland-60042092
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56469687
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM199711133372006
https://institute.global/insights/public-services/fringes-forefront-how-far-right-movements-across-globe-have-reacted-covid-19
The parallels between what happened in 1940s Germany and 2020s covid era are frightening. The old lady who was a holocaust survivor was talking about brain washing, it can convince people to follow orders without questions, no matter how ultimately cruel those orders are, they are committed to doing it for the greater good. She said it can happen to anyone if you are brainwashed enough you could become a "good" SS team player and I believe that. Jonathan Van Tam also reminded me of a good team player, his analogy of the train leaving the station frightened me then and it still does. His folksy, friendly grandfather manner was a front for someone who was on a mission to get as many people as possible to board his "train" and it was of course for the greater good. For me the covid era has answered how Germany accepted the inhumane killing and torture of humans in their own country and most did not question it.
3% of say 5 billion "vaccinated" is 150 million, ten times the number you mentioned.
3% of people vaccinated against Covid-19 'died suddenly'
Overview of a recent study on Covid-19 vaccination and mortality
https://worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/3-of-people-vaccinated-against-covid
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352914824001205
"Conclusions
The vaccination-related mortality rate stands at approximately 3 % of those who received the vaccine, with the majority of cases occurring among individuals under the age of 60, who were not hospitalized and had received their initial vaccine dose."
C'est la guerre. It's the war. The Omniwar.
Omniwar Symposium
https://www.technocracy.news/omniwar/
"We have yet to mount a defense" --Patrick Wood