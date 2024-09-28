Warning: The following contains footage of a harrowing nature. My sincere gratitude to all that bravely speak out against atrocities.

Introduction

This is a heavy topic but a very important comparison to make. Having recently watched an interview with a 94yo holocaust survivor from the 1940’s i was struck by almost identical testimony that has emerged from the Scottish COVID inquiry. I don’t believe many people-even in 2024-realise the gravity of what has transpired during the ‘COVID’ era and more importantly what families have endured. If it was upto the mainstream media many of the stories (from Scotland) would never be heard and those from Auschwitz, well..it won't be long before these in person accounts are gone forever.

1940s vs 2020s

Take a deep breath and dive in! History should always be documented and spoken about not ignored and swept under the carpet. There is also every chance what happened from 2020 will be repeated…for your health and safety of course.

Stats compared

Number of people killed in the Holocaust and by the Nazi regime's crimes against humanity 1933-1945= 17 millon (6 million Jews).

Number of global excess deaths during the main ‘COVID pandemic’ period 2020-2022 =15 million (6 million officially as ‘COVID’ most very elderly and infirm).

Unique testimony

The only witness to ever testify at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry who was subjected to the COVID protocols personally rather than hearing from a family member or other advocate of the living/deceased had this written in her statement about her experience during lockdown.

A retired NHS nurse of 41 years had this to say in her statement about the policies in place throughout lockdown.

Safe treatment available once you get on board the trian

I supposes i should also mention the experimental COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ (gene therapy) programme which was mandated for healthcare worker’s in England and coerced through the use of vaccine passports in Scotland. A clear breach of the Nuremberg code formed after the Holocaust due to the many victims of unethical human experimentation.

Overview of Nuremberg code

Conclusions

Having documented all of the above the real irony of it all is those that stood against lockdowns, fear, masks and mandated experimental injections were the ones arrested and called ‘far-right.’ Lest we forget.

