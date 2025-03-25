Introduction

‘On the fifth anniversary of Scotland going into lockdown, this special extended edition of Reporting Scotland looks at the impact of Covid-19, and the legacy it has left on so many areas of our lives.’

‘Laura Miller and Laura Maciver hear from some of those making decisions during the pandemic, and those whose lives were changed forever as a result of it.’

A real shame no such in-depth reports by the above on the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry past 18 months particularly the 27-28 June 2024 health and social care closing statements.

‘‘There’s no feeling in the world like holding somebody’s hand when they’re family can’t be with them and they’re heart beats it’s last beat.’’

-NHS nurse

Full show

How the LOCKDOWNS (a political decision based on no credible science) changed Scotland forever. Crimes against humanity have been committed under the guise of ‘COVID.’ More proof of that here. Politicians in 2025 now knowing about these harms content to repeat the process is proof of deliberation.

Highest numbers of Scots on record now waiting 4,8, even 12 hours to be seen in a+e resulting in patient harm.

Douglas Ross MP believes there would be more ‘push back’ against another lockdown in any future emergency.

Jeane Freeman says future lockdown compliance ‘depends on the nature of the virus.’

Neil Gray admits school closures (he supported) were harmful.

Lockdown babies now with speech and language delays. Harmed by masks.

'Long COVID' in children. Edited out the news break hence run time

Staff exodus

‘‘Post COVID many experienced staff left, feeling burnt out and exhausted.’’

The statistics below would say otherwise. I believe one of the real reasons is due to the erasure of medical ethics throughout ‘the pandemic’ as stated by level 5 staff nurse Patricia Anne Temple at the UK COVID-19 inquiry.

‘‘It went against our nursing ethics and against our need to advocate for patients and their best interests.’’

Revealling NHS Lanarkshire FOI responses

The hospital in focus during the show was NHS Monklands. The staggering level of BBC fear propaganda is even more apparent when one surveys the official data.

Only 4 deaths where COVID-19 was noted as the sole cause in 2020.

Deaths from all causes

University hospital Monklands has LESS deaths from all causes in 2020 compared to prior years and overall mortality rates throughout the duration of the ‘pandemic’ remained unchanged.

Emergency attendances

As people were wrongly told to ‘stay at home’ to ‘protect the NHS’. University hospital Monklands A+E attendances dropped off a cliff, in 2020 by around 15,000 and remained below pre ‘pandemic’ levels the following year.

Total admissions NHS Lanarkshire

Covering all hospitals. Hairmyres, Monklands and Wishaw.

Thoughts

This substack serves as evidence we have no functioning mainstream journalism left in Scotland that serves the public interest, it’s nothing but 100% pure government propaganda serving the will of unelected corporations..nor do we anything resembling a democracy where decisions are robustly debated and scrutinised in parliament, again unelected corporate interests (WHO/Pharma/UN etc) are the priority.

Be under no illusions ‘pandemic-2’ is on the way and these recent feature length broadcasts on the BBC are making sure people remember how terrible ‘COVID’ was in preperation for that announcement. Your freedom is the virus.

NB: As a heads up, World Bank funding for the ‘COVID-19 program’ ends March 31st 2025.

Thanks for your attention.