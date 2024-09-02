Introduction

This analysis represents the first estimate of inadequate micronutrient intakes globally and across diverse subpopulations. ‘Vitamin’ D3 was not measured.

This Article highlights the vast scale of micronutrient intake inadequacy across the world—especially for iodine, vitamin E, calcium, iron, riboflavin, and folate.

"These results are alarming," said Ty Beal, senior technical specialist at GAIN. "Most people—even more than previously thought, across all regions and countries of all incomes—are not consuming enough of multiple essential micronutrients. These gaps compromise health outcomes and limit human potential on a global scale."

Top 5 nutrient deficiencies

Iodine (5·1 billion people; 68% of the population) Vitamin E (5·0 billion people; 67% of the population) Calcium (5·0 billion people; 66% of the population) Iron (4·9 billion people; 65% of the population) Riboflavin (4 billion prople; 54% of population)

Global picture

Darker (orange-red )colours indicate areas with more severe deficiencies.

United Kingdom data

Top 5 deficiencies:

Vitamin E Vitamin A Iron Folate Vitamin C

Males are particularly more prone to magnesium deficiences than females.

View the dashboard to scroll by individual country and nutrient.

https://emlab-ucsb.shinyapps.io/global_intake_inaqequacies/

Conclusion

‘‘Globally, we found that more than 5 billion people do not consume enough of each of three nutrients: iodine, vitamin E, and calcium. More than 4 billion people do not consume enough of each of another four nutrients: iron, riboflavin, folate, and vitamin C. Our analysis shows that the majority of the global population has inadequate micronutrient intake.’’

‘‘This Article highlights the vast scale of micronutrient intake inadequacy across the world.’’

