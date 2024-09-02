NEW|Billions worldwide consume inadequate levels of micronutrients critical to human health
Bombshell study in the Lancet with dire implications for humanity.
Introduction
This analysis represents the first estimate of inadequate micronutrient intakes globally and across diverse subpopulations. ‘Vitamin’ D3 was not measured.
This Article highlights the vast scale of micronutrient intake inadequacy across the world—especially for iodine, vitamin E, calcium, iron, riboflavin, and folate.
"These results are alarming," said Ty Beal, senior technical specialist at GAIN. "Most people—even more than previously thought, across all regions and countries of all incomes—are not consuming enough of multiple essential micronutrients. These gaps compromise health outcomes and limit human potential on a global scale."
Top 5 nutrient deficiencies
Iodine (5·1 billion people; 68% of the population)
Vitamin E (5·0 billion people; 67% of the population)
Calcium (5·0 billion people; 66% of the population)
Iron (4·9 billion people; 65% of the population)
Riboflavin (4 billion prople; 54% of population)
Above data in supplementary
Global picture
Darker (orange-red )colours indicate areas with more severe deficiencies.
United Kingdom data
Top 5 deficiencies:
Vitamin E
Vitamin A
Iron
Folate
Vitamin C
Males are particularly more prone to magnesium deficiences than females.
View the dashboard to scroll by individual country and nutrient.
https://emlab-ucsb.shinyapps.io/global_intake_inaqequacies/
Conclusion
‘‘Globally, we found that more than 5 billion people do not consume enough of each of three nutrients: iodine, vitamin E, and calcium. More than 4 billion people do not consume enough of each of another four nutrients: iron, riboflavin, folate, and vitamin C. Our analysis shows that the majority of the global population has inadequate micronutrient intake.’’
‘‘This Article highlights the vast scale of micronutrient intake inadequacy across the world.’’
End
In the US an estimated 129 million people have at least 1 major chronic disease.
Over the past 2 decades prevalence has increased steadily, and this trend is expected to continue. An increasing proportion of people in America are dealing with multiple chronic conditions; 42% have 2 or more, and 12% have at least 5 .
In the US childhood obesity rates tripled in the past three decades, increasing kids’ risks of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other chronic illnesses. 71% of Americans are overweight or obese.
About 90% of the annual $4.1 trillion health care expenditure is attributed to managing and treating chronic diseases. That $4.1 trillion figure represents around 18% of total US GDP.
Health management systems are currently the largest money spinners in the world. The incentives are to keep this treadmill going- even worse- to make people sicker means greater profits for the financial cartels that run every government in the Western World.
Think about that. Every single Western government is operating with imperatives and incentives to harm the citizens that live in those nations.
