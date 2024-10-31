Cause of death questionable
Facts from Scotland and England. No ‘COVID’ testing was taking place in care homes Mar-Jun 2020 when ‘the pandemic’ was declared and GPs were not even examining patients physically. It’s now been confirmed (by families with lived experience) that during this period public health POLICIES were MORE HARMFUL than ‘COVID’ and were directly leading to the decline of Dementia and Alzheimers patients therefore have thousands of excess deaths wrongly been attributed to a novel virus during the main lockdown period and beyond?
The impact of LOCKDOWN on people affected by Dementia report
Links:
https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/sites/default/files/2020-08/The_Impact_of_COVID-19_on_People_Affected_By_Dementia.pdf
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/articles/deathsinvolvingcovid19inthecaresectorenglandandwales/deathsregisteredbetweenweekending20march2020andweekending21january2022#leading-cause-of-death-among-care-home-residents
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-infection-prevention-and-control/uk-ipc-cell-consensus-statement-in-response-to-the-emergence-of-the-omicron-variant-of-sars-cov-2
There is no logic unless you follow the money and look at a pre planned ghastly global solution.
Ah Dave, this is so powerful! Who is the woman at the beginning of the video? She’s saying exactly as I said in 2020 but was more or less dismissed. I couldn’t find anybody to support me in all the health and social care organisations that I was involved with yet it seems now they’re all in agreement?! I left my professional organisation last week after 4 years of being more or less ignored by them and got an email from the CEO in Scotland telling me that they’re sorry to see me go because we’re on the same page! It’s very frustrating to hear because it all could have been stopped if they wanted but why am I still trying to find logic when there is none.