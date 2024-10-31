Cause of death questionable

Facts from Scotland and England. No ‘COVID’ testing was taking place in care homes Mar-Jun 2020 when ‘the pandemic’ was declared and GPs were not even examining patients physically. It’s now been confirmed (by families with lived experience) that during this period public health POLICIES were MORE HARMFUL than ‘COVID’ and were directly leading to the decline of Dementia and Alzheimers patients therefore have thousands of excess deaths wrongly been attributed to a novel virus during the main lockdown period and beyond?

The impact of LOCKDOWN on people affected by Dementia report

Links:

https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/sites/default/files/2020-08/The_Impact_of_COVID-19_on_People_Affected_By_Dementia.pdf

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/articles/deathsinvolvingcovid19inthecaresectorenglandandwales/deathsregisteredbetweenweekending20march2020andweekending21january2022#leading-cause-of-death-among-care-home-residents

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-infection-prevention-and-control/uk-ipc-cell-consensus-statement-in-response-to-the-emergence-of-the-omicron-variant-of-sars-cov-2