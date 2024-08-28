Introduction

Current Psychology is a global platform for publishing peer-reviewed, leading-edge research across all major areas of psychology. In this study 3 of the 4 authors are based in Scotland.

Authors and Affiliations

SWPS University, Sopot, Poland Aleksandra Rabinovitch & Ewa Łycyniak Psychology Department, University of Dundee, Nethergate Dundee, Scotland, DD1 4HN, UK Ana-Maria Bliuc Department of Languages and Intercultural Studies, Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, UK Katerina Strani Department of Psychology, Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, UK Mioara Cristea

Study conclusions

‘‘Analysis revealed that both conspiracy beliefs and perceived closeness to God were related to a decreased perception of the COVID-19 threat, which in turn led to a decreased number of vaccine doses received.’’

‘‘The total effect of belief in conspiracy theories on the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses was significant.’’

Masks used for social control?

‘‘From 28th March 2022 onwards, most restrictions were lifted. Consequently, it was no longer obligatory to quarantine housemates of COVID-19 patients or to wear face masks, except during visits to medical facilities. As a result of these changes, a mean level of coronavirus threat observed in study was rather low.’’

Further points

‘‘For example, conspiracy beliefs about COVID-19, such as claims that the virus is a hoax or was engineered by powerful elites to control the world may sustain a general sense of danger.’’

‘‘Conspiracy theories provide a framework for reinterpretation that shifts focus from the direct threat of COVID-19 to the external forces seen as influencing the global order. While this redirection may reduce the perceived threat of the virus itself, it can contribute to relatively high levels of general anxiety.’’

‘‘If religious and conspiracy beliefs do indeed diminish perceived threat, this has both positive and negative consequences. While a decrease in the perceived immediacy of threats may offer a degree of reassurance, it could also dissuade individuals from taking life-saving preventive measures such as vaccination.’’

Man above god?

An interesting dilema…if you have to choose between placing your faith in god or in the products of man. I know what has served me well over the last 4 years, how about you?

Psalm 118:18 :

‘It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man.’

UN Agenda 2030

Basic research on the authors shows United Nations SDGs front and centre.

‘‘The virus is a hoax or was engineered by powerful elites to control the world.’’

‘Conspiracy theory’ remember.

‘‘The links between international bodies and the large NGOs and foundations are too deep and too close; it's the same power system: there is a symbiosis between them, both financially and ideologically, and even humanly. But this relationship of complementarity is distorted and unbalanced by the intervention of philanthropic billionaires who pursue political, economic and financial objectives. The system is perverted by this "privatization of human rights".

Links:

Full study- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12144-024-06475-7

PHS link- https://publichealthscotland.scot/repository/god-is-my-vaccine-the-role-of-religion-conspiracy-beliefs-and-threat-perception-in-relation-to-covid-19-vaccination/

https://eclj.org/geopolitics/coe/how-soros-open-society-and-microsoft-invest-in-the-council-of-europe--the-united-nations