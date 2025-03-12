Ministerial foreword

Fiona Hyslop MSP Cabinet Secretary for Transport Alasdair Allan MSP Acting Minister for Climate Action:

‘‘It means making sure that, as our country transitions to net zero and adapts to a changing climate, no one is left behind.''

What is a ‘Just Transition’?

‘‘The Scottish Government defines a just transition as both the outcome – a fairer, greener future for all – and the process of delivering net zero – in partnership with those affected. It describes how we intend to get to a net zero and climate resilient economy, in a way that delivers fairness and tackles inequality and injustice.’’

With regards to the following, a similar line was used to justify lockdowns as we had to accept adjusting to ‘the new normal’ where pre ‘COVID’ ways of living was no longer tolerable. This narrative continues with the ‘climate crisis.’

‘‘It is not a ‘magic wand’ that can allow us to continue to live our lives the way we do now.’’

Translated, going 'green' will increasingly mean going without.

Main objectives

Less travel.

Behaviour change.

‘‘Scotland has set ambitious targets for delivering this transformation, across the different parts of the sector. This includes a commitment to a 20% reduction in car use by 2030; that 30% of Scottish Government-owned ferries should be low emission by 2032; and that scheduled flights between Scottish Airports should be decarbonised by 2040.’’

‘‘Disincentives to car use – such as demand management interventions, more focused on urban areas, and designed and implemented to ensure fairness.’’

The 20 min neighbourhood solution

Pay attention to the lack of benches in your local area OR new benches installed without a back rest and extremely uncomfortable metal designs, so you don’t relax and hang about. Also public toilets are going extinct in Scotland. Supermarket cafe's are closing at a fast pace. Pub closures are also accelerating. The end result is keeping people at home with less socialising. None of this is conducive to good health, particularly the elderly and most vulnerable. Does this sound like a ‘just transition’ to you?

The reasoning

Fossil fuels bad.

How to accomplish goals

Make people poorer. More on that here.

Climate totalitarianism

You must do what we say.

You will pay us if you don’t.

Effect on small businessess

NB: 20,000 small business closed in Scotland just 1 year due to lockdown.

Further serious problems now forecast due to net zero goals.

‘‘On the one hand, the evidence suggests that there will be potential jobs losses in some areas as we move closer to 2045. The employment facing the most serious impacts are likely to be vehicle repair and maintenance jobs – particularly at small local garages.’’

‘‘Research suggests that over 10,000 petrol or diesel repair and maintenance jobs and up to 2,500 petrol station jobs could be at risk by 2050.’’

‘‘For most businesses and organisations in Scotland, the transition in road transport will simply mean a shift to electric cars and vans.’’

Statistics

Richest 0.1%

Do you think the richest 0.1% will be changing their lifestyles any-time soon?

Gas boilers banned

A reminder that gas boilers are now banned in Scotland for all new build properties and ‘climate friendly’ (and far more expensive to run) systems like heat pumps must now be installed.

‘‘It remains the case that fossil fuel gas and oil boilers cannot be used as a mains heating system in new-build homes and buildings.’’ -Scottish Government

and yet the science says:

‘‘The results show that heat pumps have higher environmental impacts than gas boilers.’’

-Energy—leading peer review journal

Politicians

The people that create the problems have the audacity to promote themselves as the concerned saviours. There is also no opposition (i’ve witnessed) in the Scottish Parliament by any of the main parties to ‘net zero’ only how can it be reached faster. Again, identical to the ‘COVID’ response landscape.

‘‘I confirm to parliament that tackling the climate emergency is one of my key priorities..and heating our homes and workplaces causes around 20% of our emissions and we cannot achieve net zero without ending our use of gas boilers.’’

-First Minister John Swinney, 6th March 2025

Far-right conspiracy theories

Again, we see the similarities with ‘COVID.’ eg- If you deny the ‘climate crisis’ you are still a far-right conspiracy theorist according to Greens MSP Patrick Harvey. The ‘far-right’ line also used recently by the First Minister further demonstrating how dissent against totalitarian idealogies based no credible science will not be tolerated. Democracy in 2025.

Source for videos: ResistingTheLies Youtube

‘‘The people who’ve caused the crisis pay for the transition.’’

Crisis? These two basic graphs demonstrate who the real climate denying far-right conspiracy theorists are and just like COVID lockdowns, the climate agenda will also be imposing strict controls over human freedoms… ‘for the greater good.'

Average tempertatues over 13 year periods:

1995-2007= 7.846C

2008-2020= 7.732C

So the average temperature has actually LOWERED.

Consultation

If you would like to tell the Scottish Government how you feel about the ‘Just Transition’ plan, you can do so via the consultation website, Citizen Space at the following link here.

The consultation opened 24 Feb 2025 and closes 19 May 2025.

‘‘There is no question that actions must be taken; things have to change, and hard choices need to be made.’’

-Scottish Government-Just Transition for Transport document

Thanks for your attention.

Links:

Full 93 page document here.

Easy read document here.