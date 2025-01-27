Introduction

Scottish COVID inquiry testimonies should be all over the internet today given the media are promoting 80 years since the Holocaust with the slogan NEVER FORGET.

Yet 5 years ago humanity went through something else entirely and the slogan for that (inclusive of ‘‘alt’’ media) is becoming very apparent…WE WILL FORGET?! Is this going to be the real legacy left behind by the popular ‘freedom’ proponents and lockdown sceptics? eg-Every other topic from climate change to COVID ’vaccines’ is up for urgent, prolonged and robust debate over months, just never the implications of the following evidence. This will be documented for future generations.

