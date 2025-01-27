NEW|NEVER FORGET 2025
The world's only official COVID inquiry to hear directly from those effected by lockdown policies.
Introduction
Scottish COVID inquiry testimonies should be all over the internet today given the media are promoting 80 years since the Holocaust with the slogan NEVER FORGET.
Yet 5 years ago humanity went through something else entirely and the slogan for that (inclusive of ‘‘alt’’ media) is becoming very apparent…WE WILL FORGET?! Is this going to be the real legacy left behind by the popular ‘freedom’ proponents and lockdown sceptics? eg-Every other topic from climate change to COVID ’vaccines’ is up for urgent, prolonged and robust debate over months, just never the implications of the following evidence. This will be documented for future generations.
Like, share and comment if you care.
The lack of promotion of this inquiry by "freedom fighters" just goes to show how many gatekeepers there are on Substack.
Trust them at you peril, because if they "can't" see the value in this, they can't be trusted to write or utter a single word which hadn't been put in front of them by their masters.
A huge thanks to you Biologyphenom for keeping this issue front and centre of our minds. There should be global trials for Crimes committed against humanity but only way this could/would happen is if Reiner Fuellmich is released from prison to bring this to fruition. I wholeheartedly disagree when in his summation, the lawyer in the last clip states that lockdowns (I call them lockups now) were something like an understandable effort - NO, NO, NO! - again they were huge State/Globallist overreach and one of many mass hysterical over reactions and fraudulent acts for the well documented Great 4th Industrial Revolution re-set.