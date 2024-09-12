Introduction

The latest estimates of long COVID prevalence (published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) from the Winter COVID-19 Infection Study) found 168,000 people (3.2% of people living in private households) in Scotland had SELF-REPORTED ‘long COVID’ in March 2024.

‘Long COVID’ after ‘vaccinations’

At least 60% (105,000) of all of self reported ‘Long COVID’ cases (172,000) occured after the COVID ‘vaccine’ rollout.

‘‘On May 19, 2021, the Delta Variant of Concern became the dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in Scotland. The Alpha VOC had been the dominant strain previously, but it has rapidly been replaced’’

-Lancet

Analysis

This new analysis explored in depth the characteristics of those with long COVID, based on the earlier ONS COVID-19 Infection Survey, tells us that in March 2023, prevalence was higher:

In those aged 50 to 69 In those whose daily activity is limited by pre-existing health condition

NB: The above cohorts have received the highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Symptoms

‘‘The most common symptoms among those with self-reported long COVID were weakness or tiredness, difficulty concentrating and muscle ache.’’

Lowest in children

‘‘Prevalence of long COVID was lowest in those aged 2 to 16 years (0.4%).’’

‘Long COVID’ ONS data experimental

‘‘Experimental statistics are official statistics that are in the testing phase and not yet fully developed. Users should be aware that experimental statistics will potentially have a wider degree of uncertainty.’’

Definition of ‘Long COVID’

There is currently no unified definition.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) defines long COVID as “a multi-system condition with a range of debilitating symptoms signs and symptoms continue ordevelop after acute COVID-19, continue for more than four weeks, and are not explained by an alternative diagnosis.”

‘‘It may be difficult for some participants to separate long COVID symptoms from unrelated exacerbation of pre-existing conditions, so these estimates should be treated with caution.’’

‘‘Long COVID status was self-reported by study participants and so misclassification is possible. For example, some participants may be experiencing symptoms because of a health condition unrelated to COVID-19 infection.’’

Conclusion

What exactly is ‘Long COVID’?

According to Public Health nothing to do with experimental COVID ‘vaccines’—lockdowns or effects of long term mask wearing.

Credit to @TheRustler83 on X for the following video.

End

Links:

Full document- https://www.gov.scot/binaries/content/documents/govscot/publications/statistics/2024/09/investigating-the-prevalence-of-long-covid-in-scotland/documents/investigating-the-prevalence-of-long-covid-in-scotland/investigating-the-prevalence-of-long-covid-in-scotland/govscot%3Adocument/Investigating%2Bthe%2Bprevalence%2Bof%2Blong%2BCOVID%2Bin%2BScotland.pdf

https://www.ons.gov.uk/methodology/methodologytopicsandstatisticalconcepts/guidetoexperimentalstatistics

https://jech.bmj.com/content/77/1/1

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-20692-9

‘Assuming six to eight working/studying hours per day as average, a significant part of the population wears the same single-use face mask up to a week, without any concerns about the equipment degradation, and a potential exposure to unnecessary health risks.’

https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2022/09/depression-anxiety-may-escalate-chances-of-long-covid-says-study/