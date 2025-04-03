Introduction

In September 2021 the Scottish Government published Net Zero Nation’ – a five-year Public Engagement Strategy for Climate Change (the PES). The PES is structured around three key pillars and the activities delivered are intended to help achieve these strategic objectives:

Link to full document here.

Indoctrinate Brainwash Control

Climate action schools

‘The Climate Ready Classroom initiative was delivered to 798 young people across 44 schools. This grew to 1,129 pupils by 2020-23 and by 2023-24 over 6,990 pupils participated in the initiative. To date, over 10,500 pupils have taken part in Climate Ready Classrooms Primary or Secondary.’

‘‘Investment of at least £425,000 each year in the Climate Action Schools programme, engaging over 1,160 schools annually in understanding and taking environmental action.’’

Public survey

‘‘As shown in the table below, at the time of the publication of the PES, the most up-to-date SHS data suggested over two-thirds (68%) of adults in Scotland agreed that climate change is an immediate and urgent problem. In terms of climate action, over half (58%) believed their behaviour and lifestyle contribute to climate change, and almost three-quarters (74%) agreed that they understand the actions they should take to help tackle climate change.’’

The Scottish Household’s survery

The survey asked 10,000 people and of those 74% (7,500) which represents 0.14% of the Scottish population agreed climate change is an urgent problem. 99.86% of Scots were not asked therefore are these results indicative of valid consent for 5.5 million people?

You can view the interactive dashboard results here.

‘Out of the box’

Shame not applicable to thinking.

Climate action hubs

‘Climate anxiety.’

‘£700k was distributed in seed funding or via community delivery partners to 425 projects covering a range of themes including climate engagement, climate anxiety among young people, community growing, biodiversity, learning and skill sharing, climate and the arts, green health, and the circular economy.’

Conclusions

‘‘Achieving these objectives is imperative if we are to achieve our collective ambition of becoming a Net Zero Nation by 2045 and to successfully adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change.’’

Thoughts

In my first ever substack article (very long but fully referenced) you will discover the most recent ‘climate and nature crisis’ real world data for Scotland demonstrates:

1.Most of nature is doing well and increasing in abundance.

2.No significant unusual changes in temperatures the last quarter of a century.

3.No unusual changes in annual rainfall totals for nearly 30 years.

4.Record low greenhouse gas emissions.

5.Safest and cleanest air on record.

6.Safest and cleanest water quality on record.

7.Record low deaths from fire.

8.Record low total fires.

9.Record cereal crop yields grown on less land.

10.Any projected increasing temperatures over the next 25 years are likely to contribute a net benefit to Scottish society.

Where exactly is this crisis occuring outwith the mouths of politicians and unelected corporations and their associates in the mainstream media?

source : Liberty Sentinel

The lack of intelligent debate surrounding this topic in the Scottish parliament and within our supposedly well educated institutions is disturbing. Sinister even.

The government should stop now, save a helluva lot of money and spend it on other things with real immediate need like the NHS, housing, public toilets, community halls and sports centres etc given other countries like the USA have adopted new strategy for combating climate change called ''drill baby drill''.

Thanks for reading.

End