Introduction
In September 2021 the Scottish Government published Net Zero Nation’ – a five-year Public Engagement Strategy for Climate Change (the PES). The PES is structured around three key pillars and the activities delivered are intended to help achieve these strategic objectives:
Link to full document here.
Indoctrinate
Brainwash
Control
Climate action schools
‘The Climate Ready Classroom initiative was delivered to 798 young people across 44 schools. This grew to 1,129 pupils by 2020-23 and by 2023-24 over 6,990 pupils participated in the initiative. To date, over 10,500 pupils have taken part in Climate Ready Classrooms Primary or Secondary.’
‘‘Investment of at least £425,000 each year in the Climate Action Schools programme, engaging over 1,160 schools annually in understanding and taking environmental action.’’
Public survey
‘‘As shown in the table below, at the time of the publication of the PES, the most up-to-date SHS data suggested over two-thirds (68%) of adults in Scotland agreed that climate change is an immediate and urgent problem. In terms of climate action, over half (58%) believed their behaviour and lifestyle contribute to climate change, and almost three-quarters (74%) agreed that they understand the actions they should take to help tackle climate change.’’
The Scottish Household’s survery
The survey asked 10,000 people and of those 74% (7,500) which represents 0.14% of the Scottish population agreed climate change is an urgent problem. 99.86% of Scots were not asked therefore are these results indicative of valid consent for 5.5 million people?
You can view the interactive dashboard results here.
‘Out of the box’
Shame not applicable to thinking.
Climate action hubs
‘Climate anxiety.’
‘£700k was distributed in seed funding or via community delivery partners to 425 projects covering a range of themes including climate engagement, climate anxiety among young people, community growing, biodiversity, learning and skill sharing, climate and the arts, green health, and the circular economy.’
Conclusions
‘‘Achieving these objectives is imperative if we are to achieve our collective ambition of becoming a Net Zero Nation by 2045 and to successfully adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change.’’
Thoughts
In my first ever substack article (very long but fully referenced) you will discover the most recent ‘climate and nature crisis’ real world data for Scotland demonstrates:
1.Most of nature is doing well and increasing in abundance.
2.No significant unusual changes in temperatures the last quarter of a century.
3.No unusual changes in annual rainfall totals for nearly 30 years.
4.Record low greenhouse gas emissions.
5.Safest and cleanest air on record.
6.Safest and cleanest water quality on record.
7.Record low deaths from fire.
8.Record low total fires.
9.Record cereal crop yields grown on less land.
10.Any projected increasing temperatures over the next 25 years are likely to contribute a net benefit to Scottish society.
Where exactly is this crisis occuring outwith the mouths of politicians and unelected corporations and their associates in the mainstream media?
source: Liberty Sentinel
The lack of intelligent debate surrounding this topic in the Scottish parliament and within our supposedly well educated institutions is disturbing. Sinister even.
The government should stop now, save a helluva lot of money and spend it on other things with real immediate need like the NHS, housing, public toilets, community halls and sports centres etc given other countries like the USA have adopted new strategy for combating climate change called ''drill baby drill''.
Thanks for reading.
End
It is truly shocking that a country like Scotland which contributed so much to The Enlightenment of the 17th and 18th centuries (the Age of Reason) has fallen so low intellectually as demonstrated by this excellent post.
These people have created a Tower of Babel with their unscientific assertions and conflations of unrelated issues. It’s all madness and I’m not even going to try to pick it apart. Somehow they all need to be swept away, and all their nonsense with them.
Real science says there is no need to worry about the level of CO2 in the atmosphere, which in any case is currently increasing naturally rather than due to human consumption of hydrocarbons and the concomitant emission of CO2. An abundance of real science evidence proves that even a far-off doubling of CO2 would have an insignificant impact on the global climate, if any.
Furthermore, even if the establishment’s CO2 global warming pseudoscience were valid, which it isn’t, and given that the UK is domestically responsible for just 0.8% of global CO2 emission, common sense dictates that unilateral Net Zero decarbonisation which the UK is haplessly attempting to achieve by 2050 (with doubly-stupid Scotland aiming for 2045) is pointless when the majority rest of the world is carrying on with business as usual and steadily increasing its consumption of hydrocarbons. https://metatron.substack.com/p/debunking-the-climate-change-hoax.
Net Zero = self-inflicted national suicide with no easy way back once deindustrialisation has wrecked our industrial manufacturing capabilities and our once-functioning energy infrastructure has been ruined by the proliferation of weather-dependent unreliables which need to be replaced about every 20 years but in Net Zero Nirvana using net zero fossil fuels and with no heavy mining, manufacturing and transportation facilities. The same will apply to all the heat pumps and EVs when they fall to bits.
The result will be to needlessly condemn our children’s children to live the “nasty, brutish and short” lives (Thomas Hobbes “Leviathan”, 1651) of pre-industrial revolution times. My recent post to my Scottish MP: https://metatron.substack.com/p/climate-change-and-the-corruption.
Are these people mad or are they bad, the latter meaning blind-eyed, tin-eared complicit/compliant poodles to the evil globalist psychopaths who are driving the ruinous Net Zero decarbonisation agenda? I gave my opinion in the Conclusion of the second linked post above (mostly mad, leaders bad). Daniel Jupp gives them the benefit of the doubt on being bad: he thinks they are all mad: https://jupplandia.substack.com/p/the-cluster-b-revolution?utm_source=publication-search.
THE WHITE ROSE have published abook called THE GREEN CHEAT, well worth a read!
-----------Short video for MSM/POLITICIANS and all other WEF PUPPETS to watch!--------https://youtu.be/doKMUcINcts?si=exikKj0imgTwGiKD
THE GREEN CHEAT.
Hello, hello,
To saints, scholars and THE GREEN CHEAT.
For many years I have always known that 'wee porkies' were being told. Like get a diesel car as better for the environment rather than your petrol banger and that was in the 1980s!!? A contact of mine worked at a council/gov owned old cathedral and they were told to separate all the rubbish that had to go out etc. Plastic/paper/glass etc and they were doing that but one day by chance he saw the rubbish getting lifted and it was all going into the back of a truck. Contact asked why this was happening and he was told oh it all goes to landfill! I shall move on and all that I write or look up is through personal happenings etc!?
BIOMASS CONS!?-----At Banchory!-------I was in Banchory for a few days and got chatting to a fella. He proudly told me he had just moved to the area and had bought a house and that it was linked to the BIOMASS PLANT. Next day I was walking past abuilding and there was a big tractor with a grab on it and it was dropping tree trunks into a machine and then the machine was spitting out wood pellets. At time I never knew much about BIOMASS and I was wondering what kind of factory this was!? I walked on a bit and here in huge letters I read BIOMASS!? Few days later I was back home and looked up BIOMASS. What I found shocked me in one way but in reality not too shocked as expect jiggery pokery when GOVERNEMNT/COUNCILS are involved and tell you how great they and their plans are etc!?
1.--
Trees for burning: the biomass controversy
IEA — Institute of Economic Affairs
https://iea.org.uk › PDF Viewer
18 Jan 2024 — Smokestack emissions from UK biomass power plants are therefore not counted as UK emissions. Although perfectly legal and in line with rules ...
2.------
Canadian forests cut to fuel 'sustainable' U.K. power plant
CTV News
https://www.ctvnews.ca › climate-and-environment › u-...
4 Oct 2022 — Wood from primary forests in British Columbia has been used to fuel the U.K.'s largest power plant, according to a BBC investigation;
NO ICE OR POLAR BEARS!
I shall move onto another subject. Going back to the 1970s etc I was told and read etc that there would be no ice or polar bears as the ice was melting so fast!? Well I have not seen the polar bears with their fur jackets off and laying about in the sun on sandy beaches. They are still there with heaps of ice!? Let's move on again!
RISING SEA LEVELS!?
Once again I remember reading and being told that the sea level was going to rise and those predictions ranged from inches to feet!? Now I am sure that some places the coast line shall have changed and it may look like CLIMATE WARMING. But just as easily it could be from movement in the earth and land rising up or sinking down!? Erosion also could have a say in this!? One big question to those that predict the big rises in sea levels. Where is the water going to come from!? Am I missing some fact so simple!?
I shall end with my thoughts on the matter. Now I do not know and it is clear that the BRAINS OF BRITAIN, WIZARD OF OZ, WEF, UN, SATAN GATES etc do not know what is going to happen but I think they have a fear that the fuels that we have today are going to run out so they have come up with a plans to stop the plebs/people from driving/jetting about and they shall do this by any means. THEY WANT THE PEOPLE TO SUFFER AND MAYBE EVEN GET RID OF THEM SO THAT THEY CAN HAVE THE VARIOUS FUELS TO THEM SELF!?
Now I am no expert on the ins and outs of how the world worked and never went to university but through out my life worked and had friends that were a lot smarter than your average UNI LECTURER/POLITICIAN etc and they worked for their living and did not SCROUNGE OF THE PUBLIC PURSE. What I found was that they did not waste material etc as it cost money and in general were much more friendly to old mother earth. Saying that I saw things that were wrong an din past have written about them------here is one of my writings from the past!----- OLD MOTHER EARTH!- The world is a lovely place and we know of the dangers in the oceans and jungles but the real danger is the people!?
Old Mother Earth has been battling the poisoning and scarring that has been going on since day dot!? In the last hundred years that battle between people and Old Mother Earth has intensified god knows how many times!? I have seen bits of it as lived not far from a coal l mining area with the slag bings reaching down to the sea. Worked in an open cast iron ore mine in Australia where blasting and digging showed no respect for man nor beast and destroyed historical sites no doubt. I was there mid 70s and I was told they expected mining to lust around 25 years. It is still going and what year is this!?!? Then I have worked on ships where bilges were pumped into the sea and we dumped all sorts of crap over the side!? Also involved in the fishing industry and saw fish being landed but as was too many dye poured over them and they were taken and dumped!?!? What damage the military has done by wars and also dumping at sea can be any one's guess!?!? The big companies have added a lot to the pollution and it shall be clear that the oil and pharma companies shall be at top of list!? I did work at a pharma company for a short time and they used to dump all sorts of crap into the sea when the tide was going out!?!?
Not sure if it was 2016 or 2018 but when going out to Panama, ( I went both of those years) but I was sent a strange way to me through Edinburgh airport. At one point I was looking at a car park and it was huge!? When I saw it I thought this is crazy and if this is same world over it is not sustainable!? So I wrote about it! I said that it is time that people took a step back and started doing other things for holidays etc. Less air travel and get folk back on ships etc and all have to do a stint at pedalling to help with the power. But it has to be every body! No more private jets, yachts etc. Get rid of motor sports and any other sport where excess travelling is needed. Get more people to go on cycling holiday and more so at home rather than abroad and once again it has to be every body! Hey this is just my views and many others shall have other things to say and suggest but an open honest debate would be healthy.
POOR OLD COWS!? Now I have read that some countries, the likes of Holland and Ireland are blaming the cows for creating pollution from passing wind!? I started looking into that and wow I found out that the Americans slaughtered 50 million buffalo in the 1800s. If I am right with that why did the 50 million buffalo not destroy old mother earth. I am sure they would have passed wind!?
As said I am not the Brains of Britain or the Wizard of Oz but I reckon I have more honesty and common sense than the vast majority of politicians and Uni lecturers combined!? They are sorely lacking from both! Well that is me having had my say so right or wrong I am down in history. TIME SHALL TELL US IF PEOPLE SHALL SINK OR SWIM BUT FOR SURE I RECKON OLD MOTHER EARTH SHALL STILL BE FLOATING ALONG! No photo description available.
Roy R M McIntosh.