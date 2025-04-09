Introduction

‘Between 1998 and 2021, Scotland’s carbon footprint fell by 19.9 per cent from 73.9 MtCO2e in 1998 to 59.2 MtCO2e in 2021.’

So Scotland has the world’s largest floating windfarms and the second largest onshore windfarm in Europe with allegedly 95% of our electricity generated from ‘renewables’ and yet the highest energy prices in the world…but at least we can virtue singal!!

Media fearmongering

As was the case with ‘COVID’ lockdowns the unquestioning Scottish mainstream media are again in lockstep. Even citing 'the pandemic' as a ‘wasted opportunity.’

What is Scotland’s Carbon Footprint?

‘‘Scotland’s Carbon Footprint refers to estimates of Scotland’s greenhouse gas emissions on a consumption basis. This refers to greenhouse gas emissions which are associated with the spending of Scottish residents on goods and services, wherever in the world these emissions arise together with emissions directly generated by Scottish households, through private heating and motoring.’’

Net Zero committment by 2045

‘‘Scotland’s ambitious climate change legislation sets a target date for net zero emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2045. Our contribution to climate change will end, definitively, within one generation.’’ -Scottish Government

The trajectory

The government goal of net zero by 2045 looks impossible….unless some very serious and permanent societal changes take place. Therefore are more crises on the way as according to the media this would provide ‘opportunities’ in relation to achieving climate objectives?

‘‘The actions needed to become net zero by 2045 will transform all sectors of our economy and society and will require rapid structural change.’’

How will this be achieved?

‘‘The spending of Scottish residents on goods and services, wherever in the world these emissions arise together with emissions directly generated by Scottish households, through private heating and motoring.’’

Therefore you must become poorer so you will consume less resulting in:

Using less energy at home.

Less driving and flying and travel in general.

Economic growth itself curtailled.

‘‘The majority of WILL need to change their heating systems.’’

‘‘It’s a change from focusing solely on economic growth.’’

‘Detailed analysis for Glasgow, Nestrans and Tactran shows that they will not achieve the 20 per cent car kilometre reduction target without measures to discourage car use:

In the quest for 'net zero’ means you become evermore poorer and have less freedom.

1.‘‘A national ‘pay as you drive’ charge of 10 pence per kilometre with discounts to those living in rural areas and people with a disability, provides the best opportunity for reducing car use.’’

2.’’An area-based scheme that charges drivers around £15 per day for travelling into large urban areas (Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow) could reduce car kilometres by 25 per cent and raise £1.3 billion annually in 2030. This would be dependent on the cities implementing the scheme at the same time.’’

‘‘Councils and the Scottish Government report strong opposition to measures to reduce car use, whether that is road reallocation or local low emission zones. Residents are concerned about the impact on local economies and people reliant on their cars.’’

The full Audit Scotland report can be read here.

United nations

Climate change policies being implemented right now and negatively effecting the lives of Scots are put into place without a single vote being cast as part of achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals.

‘Let’s do net zero

Solutions

Turn down your gas boiler thermostat and save a whopping £60/year or you can buy a £10,000 heat pump ….during a ‘cost of living’ crisis!

2025 inconvenient truths

Such facts anathema to the Scottish mainstream media.

What is this really all about?

‘‘Lawyer Lisa Miron discusses the shift towards a globalist urban agenda, which raises serious concerns about democratic accountability. Instead of prioritizing the needs of local residents, officials are aligning themselves with international organizations and bypassing public consent. This quiet implementation of global policies at the municipal level undermines the fundamental principles of self-governance.’’

‘‘In Glasgow what they are doing is if you enter an area and have the wrong type of car the charges would go up.’’

