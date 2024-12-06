Introduction

The conspiracy theory extremists now deeply embedded within the Scottish Government and ‘public health’ are continuing to defy reality and facts post ‘COVID’ and in co-operation with their overloads at the United Nations and team corporate push towards global governance. So much for independence.

‘‘Just like climate change, the loss of species and degradation of our natural environment is an existential threat to humanity.’’

Facts vs fiction

Claim—‘‘There is now an indisputable body of evidence that biodiversity, both globally and in Scotland, is in real trouble.’’

Fact—There is now indisputable evidence biodiversity, both globally and in Scotland is thriving with some specices reaching the highest numbers ever recorded.

Natural world

A returned foi response from Scottish Natural Heritage linked to the following data.

‘‘From 1994 to 2019, the average abundance of 337 species of bird, mammals, butterflies and moths was stable. Average abundance shows peaks in 1995, 2004, 2010 and 2019. Between 2016 and 2019 the indicator increased by 14%.’’

‘‘Four of the five groups of marine species monitored show a significant increase in abundance. Since 1998 ray-finned fish increased by 95%. The other fish group, sharks and relatives increased by 301% over the same period, and cephalopods and a small grouping of other invertebrates (including bialves and crustaceans) increased by 398% and 99%.’’

‘‘The indicator for Scottish mammals has shown little change over the 25-year period, and in 2019 it was 3% above levels recorded in 1994. For the last quarter of a century there has been no negative change in relation to 133 species of birds ( now 20% above 1994 levels), 25 species of butterflies, 9 species of mammals and 170 species of moths. The indicator line for butterflies has increased since 1994 and between 2016 to 2019 a rapid increase occurred from 101% above the baseline level to 337% above .’’

Freshwater invertebrates are 198% above 1994 baseline level in 2015. Terrestrial invertebrates (excluding insects) 13% above 1994 levels. The average occupancy of terrestrial insects has increased slowly since 1994, finishing at 26% above the baseline, as has that for bryophytes, which ends 40% above the baseline.

More good news

Forests

Scotland’s forests are now the largest in 900 years!

How many species are there?

No one knows how many species of animals, plants, and fungi there are on Earth. Estimates during the 1980s swelled from 1-2 million to 30-100 million, which was later questioned and scaled down to 5-15 million. Insects dominate.

Just over 2 million species have been scientifically described so far. The vast majority remain to be found, and indeed every year between 15,000 and 18,000 new species are discovered, half of which are insects. If bacteria were included in the calculation, species richness would explode to several billion.

Europe

Today, there are more mammals in Europe than in the past 8,000 years.

Global warming

Claim—‘‘The more the world warms, however, the more stress will be placed on ecosystems, triggering feedback loops that will accelerate warming and extreme weather events.’’

Fact—No unusual temperature changes in Scotland that would indicate a threat to human life for the past 25 years and in 2024 the UK recorded it’s lowest summer temperatues in nearly a decade!

Globally, deaths from extreme weather have declined by 99%.

On the Adaptation Scotland website significant benefits to a warmer nation are admitted:

1-‘’A warming climate may provide more opportunity to be outdoors and enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle, while reducing mortality in winter.’’

2-‘’A warming climate has the potential to improve growing conditions in Scotland and increase the productivity of our agriculture and forestry.’’

Agenda 2030

The five indirect drivers of biodiversity loss

Societal values and behaviours Production and consumption patterns Human population Dynamics and trends, trade, technological Innovations and local through global governance

Overpopulation myth

In Scotland, without inward migration the population would be in DECLINE. The very latest data from National Records of Scotland states:

''Scotland’s total fertility rate is at its lowest point ever at 1.3. This is well below the level at which the population would replace itself.’’

‘For a population to replace itself this figure would need to be around 2.1’.

Global population is predicted to decrease by more than 50% over the next 80 years.

Deaths in Scotland

Depopulation is the real problem not overpopulation.

‘‘Deaths outnumber births by the largest margin ever. There were 17,510 more deaths than births in 2023.'' - NRS

Factor in the recent push by politicians for ‘‘assisted dying’’ laws the death rate would only increase further in future so i think it’s logical to ask, are we the people the carbon they want to reduce?

Net Zero

A ‘just transition.’ Another UN slogan. ‘A period of transformation.’

It also appears for corporations, pillaging the natural world is not a problem for our politicians and ‘net zero’ proponents.

Conclusions

Is it not high time we started calling out these perpetual environmental doom laden conspiracy theories promoted by our politicians? I think so.

Conspiracy theory-noun

‘‘Hypothetical speculation that is untrue or outlandish.’’

‘‘Climate change, the loss of species and degradation of our natural environment is an existential threat to humanity.’’

-Dr. Alasdair Allan

‘‘The twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change.’’

-Mairi McAllan

"Scotland is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world".

-Monica Lennon MSP is calling for 20 year prison sentences for the crime of ‘ecocide.’ Defined as—‘‘criminalizing mass damage and destruction of ecosystems.’’

That should render ‘net zero’ goals null and void..surely?

Dr. Euan Mearns

Geologist, recently penned this message to the Aberdeen Press and Journal

‘’We can assume that Scotland accounted for about 10% of the UK total, in other words we account for 0.1% of the global total (that is one thousandth). It is wrong to argue that eliminating this tiny amount is going to make any difference to global climate, let alone to suggest that we are engaged in a fight to save the global climate. This kind of groundless scaremongering is evidently harming the mental health of our children.’’

