I previously covered the 12th June morning session here with analysis of the statement evidence as due to ‘technical difficulties’ the live stream was unavailable. After my complaint was logged the footage has now been made available by the inquiry.

What’s shocking about the oral evidence is the following point was not addressed.

‘‘People with dementia, an area I have worked in and know quite well , died of isolation more than they did of COVID-19.’’

-Dr Aman Hani-paragraph 73 of statement

Nor was the evidence from Elric Honore acknowledging ‘COVID/Long COVID’ symptoms as a consequence of mask wearing with adverse impacts for impaired individuals.

‘‘Individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), ASD, and hearing impairments faced additional challenges with mask-wearing.... struggling to breathe and experiencing symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, and coughing. These difficulties could limit physical activity, disrupt daily tasks, and even affect social interactions and emotional well-being.’’

-Paragraph 119 of statement

‘‘Many hard-of-hearing individuals who do not use BSL rely on lip reading . and widespread mask use hindered their ability to communicate effectively.’’

-Paragraph 120

‘‘Individuals with hearing impairments, hyperactivity, or sensory sensitivities, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), experienced increased social anxiety due to the widespread use of face coverings. Masks obscured facial expressions and hindered communication, making social interactions more difficult and heightening discomfort for many.’’

-Paragaph 122

Testimony highlights

People with disabilities unable to access healthcare and support.

Grieving process disrupted.

Vaccine hesistancy. Battling conspiracy theories.

Lackof trust in authority.

‘‘People with disabilities had issues accessing the appropriate healthcare and support.’’

-Ross Mackay

‘‘Vaccine hesitancy improved…and how to navigate all the conspiracy theories around the vaccine.’’

-Dr Aman Hani

‘‘There were ALOT of people we were engaing with who mentioned they were hesistant obtain vaccination due to previous negative experiences from health services.’’

‘‘There was a general lack of faith and trust in various authorities..that would be from sources in our political sphere and also within the mainstream media.’’

-Aneel Singh Bhopal

‘‘I mirror what other members just said…it’s very true the impacts on mental health was MASSIVE..isolation was MASSIVE for certain groups of people.’’

-Elric Honore

Thoughts

I found it remarkable FOUR witness at the inquiry this week submitted evidence confirming the severe harms of isolation policies with Jenny Miller, Chief Executive of PAMIS and Dr.Emani, a medical doctor stating that this killed more people than ‘COVID’ and was specific to the elderly with dementia and most vulnerable. Julia Jones, co-founder of John’s Campaign also stated this at the UK COVID-19 inquiry 29th Ocober 2024. You can view that testimony here.

