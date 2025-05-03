Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

2 Comments

User's avatar
Jane's avatar
Jane
25m

.

The time it must have taken for you to attend and report on these hearings is generous and heroic. I am in awe of your commitment to share the information. Thank you. 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture