Introduction

David Di Paola is a solicitor representing CrossReach, a social care organisation operated by the Church of Scotland Social Care Council which offers care to people of all ages across a wide range of different needs, with locations all over Scotland. It is one of the largest voluntary sector care providers in Scotland, with services including homelessness, mental health, learning disabilities, criminal justice, substance abuse, residential care for older people, day care and care and education for children and young people.

‘‘Managers were beseiged by complaints from relatives.’’

Testimony highlights

‘‘Those supported in community settings had their normal rotuines and support services suddenly withdrawn …the consequences..was at times CATASTROPHIC.’’

‘‘As one harm was prevented often another was created. ..potentially greater than the risk of infection for some.’’

‘Those who would ordinarilly have required hospital treatment f or the many problems that the frail elderly can face were stuck in care homes …there was a resistance to provide healthcar e to these individuals EVEN IN ACUTE situations.’’

‘‘Managers could see SIGNIFICANT DETERIORATION in some residents particulary with dementia.’’

‘‘The Tardiness (quality) of the guidance in care home settings in terms of allowing social interaction caused UNTOLD harm for many residents and their closest families and could be seen as an infringement of their human rights.’’

‘‘Care home residents with COVID were NOT in many cases admitted to hospital.’’

