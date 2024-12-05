Introduction

The Scottish Hospitality Group was formed in July/August 2020, during the ‘‘Covid-19 pandemic.’’ The group was formed simply due to a strong feeling that the founders felt that they had no voice within the hospitality sector, during a time where theywere in desperate need of it. After some online meetings, the name "Scottish Hospitality Group" was agreed.

Testimony highlights

‘Confusing rules’

Vertical drinking

Music bans

Singing bans

You can drink outside but not inside

Shutt at 6pm but you can drink outdoors at 10pm

No background music

All TVs to be put on mute

‘‘If you were sat down at a table you could have a drink but if you were standing up you couldn’t ..you weren’t allowed to stand at the bar then have a drink.’’

‘‘If you were sat down at a table you could take your face covering off but if you stood up to goto the toilet you had to put your face covering on.’’

‘‘The venues in Glasgow were closed longer than ANYWHERE in the UK.’’

‘COVID’ in hospitality

An absolute truth bomb was dropped by Mr.Montgomery (evidence not even contained within his witness statement so well played) which immediately attracted the attention of Chair Lord Brailsford. An eerie silence descends over the inquiry. Once again we hear that the ‘COVID’ threat level promoted by the mainstream media, politicians and government fully exposed as a grotesque distortion.

‘‘We did a survey across our members from 15th July 2021 and 30th Sept 2021..we had 1.8 MILLION customers through the door.. 6,000 staff ..we had 10 customers which reported having COVID and 7 staff.’’

This means out of 1.8 MILLION people (one THIRD of the entire population of Scotland) ‘with COVID’ =

…0.001%

‘‘Hospitality always was a safe place.’’

10 million ‘COVID vaccinations’ later

Despite the widely promoted health fix more restrictions were put in place for the sector who were being crushed by public ‘health’ policies.

‘‘Over 4.3 million people in Scotland have been given a first vaccine against Covid-19, almost 4 million have received a second dose, and over 1.7 million people have received a booster or dose 3 by 2nd December 2021.’’ - Scottish Government

‘‘We estimated the loss of £10 MILLION POUNDS for the month of December (2021).’’

‘‘There we no music allowed in bars and restauraunts.’’

‘‘Beer had to be tipped down the drains…

..The financial cost was HORRENDOUS.’’

Closure costs

‘‘Hospitality’’ under ‘COVID’

‘‘That’s why alot of people started to build their bars in their back gardens …they missed that social interaction…then the police were actually given powers of entry into houses because house owners were inviting their neighbours.’’

Thoughts

Does this sounds like government and public ‘health’ following the science or something else? Why are people in Scotland so passive in the face of such blatant totalitarianism based on lies? The irony of Scots having to flee their homeland to reclaim some freedom in England during lockdown to enjoy a pint of beer is one for the history books! What has happened to Scotland the brave?

I could find no mainsteam media reports of this testimony.

